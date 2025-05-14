WB Confirms 4 DC Superheroes at the Center of James Gunn's Reboot

Warner Bros (WB) set in stone the four major superheroes who will be featured most heavily in James Gunn's new DC Universe. The DCU is in its early stages after kicking off at the end of 2024 with Creature Commandos on Max, but it will only be a matter of time until DC's biggest names take center stage.

During WB's Q1 Earnings Call, studio CEO David Zaslav named four superheroes who will serve as the core for DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's franchise reboot. Looking at the studio's 10-year plan for the DC Universe, this quartet will be the most important set of characters on whose backs the rest of the universe will be built.

The 4 Biggest DC Superheroes in James Gunn's DCU Reboot

Zaslav pinpointed four specific superheroes "that James Gunn and Peter Safran are developing with their ten-year plan around DC" who are considered the "big asset builders and big differentiators" within the studio and for this new cinematic universe:

Superman

DC Comics

To nobody's surprise, Superman is lined up to be one of the four biggest heroes around whom James Gunn's DCU will be built. Recognized as arguably the most popular superhero in comic book history, the Man of Steel has been a staple for DC storytelling, whether part of a cinematic universe, and that will remain the case.

Behind the talents and 6'5" frame of newcomer David Corenswet, Gunn will bring Superman to theaters on July 11, marking the first official big-screen movie in his new DCU. Although he has an excellent supporting cast around him, Corenswet will carry a significant weight on his shoulders as he becomes the focal point of an entire cinematic universe.

Early reviews for Superman have given fans plenty of hope for the future, so expectations are high for this movie to kick off the DC Universe with a bang. Corenswet's Metropolis-based hero will be called upon to be a centerpiece of the universe due to Clark Kent's powers and character values.

Batman

DC Comic

As popular as Superman is amongst DC fans, Gotham's most famous protector, Batman, is coming in a close second (by proverbial inches). Bruce Wayne is known for his status as one of DC's most successful businessmen and the universe's most feared fighters.

Batman's skills are the stuff of legend these days, as he is recognized for his fighting skills, advanced weaponry, and ruthlessness in battle. While he classically has a strict "no killing" policy, the Dark Knight can instill fear in anybody based on the reputation he's built as a crimefighter.

While casting news for the DCU's Batman is still likely far from coming, the Caped Crusader will soon be a vital piece of the franchise, particularly once the Justice League is formed. He will also be the leading character in The Brave and the Bold alongside Damian Wayne, but that film is still in the earliest stages of development.

Wonder Woman

DC Studios

Completing the classic holy trinity of DC heroes is Diana Prince's Wonder Woman, the Princess of Themyscira, one of DC's most powerful and iconic heroines. Regarded as having almost god-like status, her powers include superhuman strength, speed, flight, lightning manipulation, energy projection, and plenty more, making her a tough opponent for anybody.

Wonder Woman is also known for her impressive cache of weaponry, highlighted by the Lasso of Truth, which compels anybody wrapped up in it to be honest with her about anything she asks. She can also use it to hurl people great distances and do severe physical damage, adding to her notoriety as a warrior.

Following Gal Gadot's portrayal of Diana Prince in the former DCEU, the role will be recast with a new actress, although reports have not indicated who may be in the running. Whoever takes that role will likely get to explore far more of the heroine's adventures than fans have seen before.

Supergirl

DC Comics

The final hero listed by David Zaslav as a pillar for the new DC Universe is Kara Zor-El, more commonly known as Supergirl. Recognized as Clark Kent's cousin in DC Comics, the heroine has not gotten many opportunities to prove her worth on the big screen in the past, which will change quickly as the DCU begins.

From a power standpoint, Supergirl is comparable to Superman in many ways, as she has abilities like flight, super strength, super speed, heat vision, freeze breath, and more. With heat vision and freeze breath already confirmed to be used by Corenswet's Superman, the same is expected for Kara Zor-El upon her debut.

Portrayed by House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, the heroine will debut on June 26, 2026 in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the DCU's second theatrical movie. Rumors also point to her having a cameo in 2025's Superman, but when she does come, she will quickly prove why she is such an essential piece of the greater universe.