DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed a few key moments from Marvel and DC history that do not need to be revisited on the big screen again. While Gunn is currently prepping for the imminent release of Superman, his first DC movie since taking over the position of DC Studios co-CEO, he is also known for his experience with Marvel. Considering his expertise in the world of comic books, he has seen many massive milestones and moments for both companies over the last few decades.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn specified three specific moments from Marvel and DC lore that he does not "ever need to see again in a superhero movie." Gunn is already avoiding some classic origin story tropes in his upcoming Superman movie, which will mark the first theatrical release in his new DC Universe. Moving forward, as he addressed with The Times, he hopes to see that trend continue while developing his own take on DC's classic superheroes.

Batman's Parents' Death in Crime Alley

The first moment Gunn mentioned in his quote was seeing "pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed." Considering how many times the Caped Crusader's origin story has been told in DC lore over the years, this scene has been depicted more than a few times over the course of more than six decades' worth of superhero films.

Batman's parents' death was seen twice in the 21st century, courtesy of flashback scenes in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins (2005) and a super-slow-motion intro in Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Tim Burton also included this important scene in the 1989 Batman movie, and along with countless depictions in the animated realm, fans are well aware of what drives Bruce Wayne to start his bat-inspired antics.

Gunn is still working hard to develop his first Batman project in the DCU, The Brave and the Bold, which will avoid this origin story and focus more heavily on Bruce Wayne's son, Damian. This will offer a fresh take on the superhero's legacy without having to touch Crime Alley again.

Radioactive Spider Bite for Peter Parker's Spider-Man

Moving away from DC, the second scene Gunn mentioned not wanting to see again was "the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man." The web-slinger still stands as arguably Marvel's most popular hero, and in the 20th and 21st centuries, his origins have been explored to almost no end in movies and TV.

Most notably, fans saw Peter Parker's spider bite take center stage in 2002's Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire, and in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, featuring Andrew Garfield.

It was also shown more comically in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when the spider bit Miles Morales in an epic cinematic scene before Miles casually slapped the arachnid off his hand. The MCU decided to forgo that story, introducing Tom Holland's Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and noting that he had gotten his powers six months earlier.

Kal-El's Rocket Leaving Krypton

Moving on to Superman, the last comic book moment Gunn mentioned not wanting to see again was "baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket." With Superman being one of the oldest superheroes in existence (created in 1938), it is no surprise that the Last Son of Krypton's origin story has been shown numerous times over the decades.

Most recently, while utilizing a few key changes, Superman's Kryptonian ship crashed on Earth in the early episodes of the animated My Adventures With Superman Season 1.

This moment was captured in live-action in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, in which Clark Kent was born on Krypton before his parents sent him off in a scout ship to Earth, where Krypton exploded and met its end.

Similarly to what Gunn is doing with The Brave and The Bold, his 2025 Superman movie will avoid Clark Kent's well-known origins, starting the story a few years into his tenure as a reporter and a superhero. While fans may get a hint of the origin story or a mention of what happened, this will allow the story to hit the ground running.