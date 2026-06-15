Milly Alcock's Supergirl Just Received 1 Ability That Superman Never Had

DC officially confirmed that fans will get to see Supergirl display at least one power in the upcoming Supergirl film that Superman does not have. James Gunn's new DCU has a big year ahead of it, as two feature films (Supergirl and Clayface) are both set to be released before 2026 is over. Supergirl, which will star House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock in the titular role, will come first on the upcoming schedule, and fans have already gotten multiple looks at the June 26 movie through trailers and other promotional material.

Warner Bros. recently debuted the final trailer for Supergirl, showcasing new scenes ahead of the movie’s incoming release. The footage featured Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl) in the midst of an action sequence, which revealed that she will display a certain ability that the DCU did not give Superman in his own feature film.

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Supergirl is on board a transport ship with other creatures/aliens, as well as a girl named Ruthye Knoll, who will play a big role in the film as a whole. While on the ship, Kara is seen using a transportation device in battle, which sees her physical zipping in and out of existence. The teleportation effect sees voxel-like particles breaking off of her and a pirate thug as she wrestles with them across the cabin.

This scene is expanded upon in the CinemaCon footage showcased at Warner Bros.’ panel in April. Here, more context is showcased to reveal that a group of pirates stop the spacecraft, jump on board, and pull out some weapons in order to rob the travelers.

The thieves are in possession of little robots that can scan other people and see if they have anything on them valuable enough for the pirates to take. Kara ends up getting her watch stolen, while Ruthye's sword is taken. Ruthye isn't happy, but Kara reveals to her that she's got a plan.

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Something that gives the pirates an upper hand on the people they are robbing is a teleportation device. This piece of technology allows the pirates to literally teleport a few feet away at a time, and at a fairly rapid pace. Kara seemingly knows this and reveals to the pirates that she stole one of their devices.

Because she has a teleportation device, Supergirl begins teleporting all throughout the ship while fighting the pirates (as was seen in the final trailer footage). This obviously gives her a major advantage in the fight, especially since she isn't operating at full power (however, that changes after the transport ship gets closer to a yellow sun and her powers are revitalized).

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Notably, it also gives Kara a power that not even Superman has in the DCU. Superman has never been able to teleport, and likely will not ever be able to in future DCU appearances, such as Man of Tomorrow.

Now, it is important to note that Kara is only able to teleport because she is in possession of the teleportation device. Teleporting is not a natural superpower that she has, and if she didn't have the device, she wouldn't be able to, just like Superman. However, she is still showcased as being able to teleport thanks to the device, so she is still displaying a power Superman (who will appear in Supergirl) does not have.

Does Supergirl Have Other Powers Superman Doesn't?

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Since both Supergirl and Superman are Kryptonian, they have the same basic power set. For example, both characters (at least in the comics) have super strength, indestructible bodies, heat vision, superhuman hearing, x-ray vision, the ability to fly, and more.

There really isn't a major difference between Kara and Clark's powers, but the latter is notably more experienced. Clark has been around longer, especially when it comes to living on Earth, so he has a bit more experience with his powers and is able to hone them in a bit more effectively.

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However, in the comics, Kara has been known to be a bit more extreme with her powers and sometimes utilizes them in ways Superman doesn't. Because of the attack on Krypto, which will set the events of Supergirl in motion, fans could see Kara use her abilities and powers beyond how Clark used his in Superman.