'Supergirl' Movie Celebrates 4 Main Characters on New Poster (Lobo, Kara Zor-El & More)

DC Studios released a brand-new poster for Supergirl to highlight its four main characters ahead of its highly anticipated release next month. Supergirl is the next big chapter of James Gunn's DCU, reintroducing Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El and Krypto in a cosmic-scale adventure of revenge as the titular hero tracks down Krem of the Yellow Hills.

The movie will also introduce new allies and anti-heroes for Supergirl to contend with, including Kara's new sidekick, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), and Jason Momoa's return to the DC Universe as Lobo.

Supergirl Unleashed Its 4 Main Characters In Best Poster Yet

Supergirl / Kara Zor-El

DC Studios

DC Studios' Supergirl will show how Kara Zor-El is completely different from Superman, positioning her as a more jaded, world-weary, and emotionally raw hero struggling to find purpose.

The official trailer already emphasized the key difference between the two Kryptonians: Superman sees the good in people, while Supergirl sees the truth.

Supergirl's growth from a reluctant hero to a more hopeful, empowered champion is expected to be showcased through her cosmic journey of vengeance.

Ruthye

DC Studios

Ruthye becomes Supergirl's unlikely young sidekick in the film as she attempts to seek revenge against Krem of the Yellow Hills for the death of her father.

In the film, Ruthye represents innocence and moral clarity, contrasting Kara's world-weary outlook.

Ruthye and Kara's core dynamic is set to drive Supergirl's emotional core, raising the question of whether revenge truly heals pain and erases the semblance of vengeance within.

Krypto

DC Studios

Following his breakout role in 2025's Superman, Krypto returns in Supergirl as Kara's loyal companion at the start of the film.

Krypto is crucial to the movie's core plot as the superdog becomes badly injured by Krem of the Yellow Hills (read more on whether Krypto dies in Supergirl). Krypto's injury is what drives Kara to join Ruthye in their joint quest for revenge.

Lobo

DC Studios

Jason Momoa's Lobo is set to take center stage in Supergirl as a bounty hunter who appears to be working together with Kara Zor-El at one point in the movie.

It's possible the pair will form a messy, uneasy alliance, working together to defeat a common enemy (presumably Krem of the Yellow Hills).

DC Studios' newly unveiled poster for Supergirl highlights the film's four main characters: Supergirl, Ruthye, Krypto, and Lobo.

DC Studios

This approach emphasized the core dynamics of the movie's interstellar adventure, showcasing the jaded protagonist, the determined young ally, the loyal canine companion, and the chaotic bounty hunter.

Unlike Superman, which has several main characters (eight in total), Supergirl deliberately keeps its core group small and intimate.

This focused approach serves the story's tone and themes perfectly, as the movie revolves around a personal interstellar journey that calls for deeper character exploration rather than relying on many moving parts.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26.