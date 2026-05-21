Grey’s Anatomy Announces Its 4th Spinoff Series (With A Historic Premise)

ABC officially confirmed the expansion of the Grey's Anatomy franchise, and its new entry sets it apart from previous entries by featuring a historic setting. ABC's long-running medical drama featured several spinoffs throughout its 22-season run on the network, introducing Private Practice, Station 19, and Grey's Anatomy: B-Team. Given that other ABC shows like 9-1-1 and The Rookie introduced their own expansion through the arrival of 9-1-1: Nashville and The Rookie North, respectively, Grey's Anatomy is following in their footsteps with the imminent debut of an untitled spinoff set in Texas.

Deadline confirmed that Grey's Anatomy will get a new untitled Texas spinoff, the fourth in the franchise, and is currently in development for midseason 2027. ABC gave the offshoot a straight-to-series order co-created, written, and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis.

Grey's Anatomy's upcoming Texas spinoff is historic, marking two notable firsts for the franchise. It is the first series in the Grey's universe not set on the West Coast, shifting the action to a rural West Texas medical center. It is also the first spinoff not built around an established series regular from the flagship show.

Private Practice centered on Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery, Station 19 was headlined by Jason George's Ben Warren, and B-Team focused on new interns at Grey Sloan Memorial (like Levi Schmitt) who later integrated into the main series.

ABC

It remains to be seen whether there will be a crossover between the Texas spinoff and the main flagship series, but it is likely, given that 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville made it work in the 2025-2026 TV season despite being set in different locations.

Every Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Expands the Franchise In Meaningful Ways

Private Practice

ABC

Aired: 2007-2013

Private Practice ran for six seasons and 111 episodes, chronicling the professional life of Dr. Addison Montgomery after she left Seattle to establish her private practice, Oceanside Wellness Group, in Los Angeles. Similar to Grey's Anatomy's premise, it mixed medical cases with Addison and the other doctors' personal dramas.

Grey's Anatomy Season 3 paved the way for the spinoff with a backdoor pilot, and multiple crossovers between this show and the flagship happened throughout its run. It concluded its run in 2013, giving most of the characters satisfying, happy endings.

What made Private Practice stand out was introducing a character, Amelia Shepherd, who would later join the flagship as a series regular (she is still active in Grey's Anatomy Season 22 as of 2026).

Station 19

ABC

Aired: 2018-2024

Station 19 had a seven-season, 105-episode run on ABC before being canceled in 2024. The show's arrival served as the franchise's effort to turn the Grey's Anatomy world into a full-fledged shared universe, similar to what One Chicago is doing with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

Station 19 is a firefighter procedural series following the personal and professional lives of the responding teams at Seattle Fire Station 19. Ben Warren, Miranda Bailey's husband from Grey's Anatomy, headlined the series, and Bailey herself appears prominently in most episodes to connect the two shows

Aside from Bailey's inclusion, there were frequent crossovers with Grey's Anatomy (though some are disappointing), and the show's ending revealed Ben's transition from firefighter to his stint as a surgical resident at Grey Sloan.

Grey's Anatomy: B-Team

ABC

Aired: 2018

Grey's Anatomy B-Team is a short six-episode web series from 2018 that revolved around new interns at Grey Sloan, most notably Levi Schmitt, Dahlia Qadri, and Taryn Helm, on a chaotic day under Chief Miranda Bailey's watch.

It's worth noting that the "B Team" nickname was given by Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) after he relegated them to cleaning up bodily fluids, drawing blood, and running errands, rather than shadowing in surgery and consults.

This was a low-stakes spinoff that focused on a lighter look at the interns' lives during the events of Grey's Anatomy Season 14, Episode 7.

Untitled Texas Spinoff (2027)

ABC

Grey's Anatomy's untitled Texas spinoff is set at a rural West Texas medical center, with a brief synopsis hinting at its stakes: it's the "last chance for care before miles of nowhere."

By not featuring any longtime favorites or returning characters, this is a bold risk for the Grey's Anatomy franchise, as it allows the spinoff to enter uncharted territory with new cases and characters never seen before.