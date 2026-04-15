DC Studios Reveals Supergirl’s Official Animated Design

DC Studios has an animated design for one of its biggest upcoming superheroes, Supergirl. Set to make her return to live-action DCU later on June 26 in Supergirl, Kara Zor-El is quickly becoming one of the faces of this new cinematic universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Supergirl is confirmed for a role in an upcoming episode of DC Animation's Krypto Saves the Day! on HBO Max. Revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the Kryptonian heroine will make her animated debut in the DCU in the next Krypto Saves the Day! short, which is titled "Coastal Catastrophe." Here, Krypto will be enjoying a day at the beach alongside Superman before a few less-than-stellar foes (namely, a seagull and a crab) get in the way of the super-puppy's pursuit of a hot dog.

DC Animation

Supergirl is wearing an outfit similar to what she wears in the live-action DCU, complete with a blue top and a red skirt and boots. She is also seen on a paddleboard, holding a stick, while two kids float near a whirlpool in front of them.

She will be only the second major character to appear in Krypto Saves the Day!, the other being her famous cousin, Superman. Since he did not have any dialogue in this series of shorts, it is unclear whether Supergirl will receive the same treatment upon her debut.

DC Animation

Krypto Saves the Day! is a series of animated shorts that debuted on HBO Max and YouTube in August 2025, with two other shorts debuting in October and November. All boasting runtimes of five to five and a half minutes, these shorts show Superman's dog fighting his own smaller battles while showcasing a litany of impressive superpowers.

The next episode of Krypto Saves the Day! will debut on YouTube on Saturday, April 18.

Is Supergirl's Animated Appearance Canon to the DCU?

DC Studios

It's important to remember that Krypto shorts are not canon to the live-action DCU; they stand as their own unique stories. They will have no effect on Supergirl and Krypto's journey in the DCU, which will resume this year after their reunion at the end of 2025's Superman.

The Supergirl movie will feature Krypto heavily, as its plot is largely based on the Woman of Tomorrow storyline from DC Comics (written by Tom King). Krypto's life will be in danger after an attack from Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills, all while Supergirl is already protecting a young girl named Ruthye and helping her on her quest for revenge for her parents' deaths.

Considering how big a hit Krypto was in Superman, he is expected to be a fan-favorite character once again upon his return in Supergirl. Where the two characters go from here in live-action is still a mystery, but plenty of drama lies ahead as Supergirl embarks on her own solo adventure for the first time.