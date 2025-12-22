Marvel Star Teases Their 'Deadpool 4' Role

Morena Baccarin, known to Marvel fans as Wade Wilson's true love, Vanessa Carlysle, expressed her hopes for a greater presence in any future installment of the Deadpool franchise, following her reduced role in the recent team-up film. Baccarin, whose work includes prolific voice roles in animated projects, is most recognized for portraying Vanessa across the three Deadpool movies. Vanessa is the emotional anchor for the Merc with a Mouth, providing the heart that grounds the franchise’s signature chaos and ultra-violence.

Speaking on her decade-long journey with the character, Baccarin reflected on the surprising success of the first film, which debuted in 2016. "It’s been such a long journey. I can’t believe it’s almost 10 years since we shot the first one,” she shared in a conversation with Variety. “I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that that’s what it would have turned out to be. We had so much fun shooting it. It was such a fun world.”

The actress addressed her latest appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that focused heavily on the title characters' dynamic. While the movie was a massive commercial hit, Baccarin’s role, along with many other supporting characters, was significantly curtailed to serve the "bro comedy" narrative and the Multiverse plot.

"I hope that I get to do more of it and participate a little bit more than the last one," Baccarin said while also conceding to the creative direction of the previous film. "But I understood that it was the bro comedy."

The actress's desire for an expanded role in a future Deadpool film aligns with the wishes of many fans. Vanessa’s relationship with Wade is often cited as the emotional core of the series. Comic book fans continue to hold out hope that Vanessa may yet embrace her destiny as the mutant shapeshifter Copycat, giving Baccarin an action-oriented role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How Soon Will Deadpool 4 Arrive?

Marvel Studios

While Morena Baccarin holds out hope for a larger role, the development timeline for a fourth Deadpool movie remains vague. Reports from Variety suggest Marvel Studios is operating with "no sense of urgency" regarding both Deadpool 4 and the long-anticipated Blade film. This indicates a more calculated approach from the studio rather than rushing a sequel immediately following Deadpool & Wolverine's billion-dollar success in 2024.

For the untitled fourth Deadpool movie, reports indicate that Reynolds was in the early stages of outlining a follow-up. This project is rumored to be an X-Men team-up film where Deadpool might take a more supporting role. This is an early stage of development, and the studio's primary focus on wrapping up the Multiverse Saga with the next two Avengers films strongly suggests that the next solo or team-up film featuring Vanessa and Wade will not arrive until Phase 7 or beyond.

The most exciting expectation for Vanessa in a potential Deadpool 4 involves the full realization of her comic book destiny as the mutant Copycat. This would grant Vanessa the ability to shapeshift and replicate other mutants' powers, a power set similar to Mystique but often shown to be more comprehensive.

Transforming Vanessa from a human love interest into a powerful character would align perfectly with Morena Baccarin's expressed desire to participate more in the franchise. This would also provide a rich, new dynamic for her relationship with Wade, giving her agency beyond being just a love interest and allowing her to join the action on an equal footing, especially as the MCU integrates the X-Men.