MCU: 11 X-Men Reported to Appear In Reboot Movie

As Marvel Studios prepares to bring the X-Men to the MCU, several prominent comic book characters are expected to appear in the reboot. Before the planned refresh, several X-Men characters from the Fox era of movies will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, further integrating the concept of mutants into the MCU. However, it's expected this will be the end of an era for these beloved characters, as Marvel Studios makes progress on its planned X-Men reboot.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has been attached as director of the new X-Men film for Marvel, and fans are waiting to see which new actors will bring these beloved characters to life. While plenty of casting rumors are abound, what is more solid is the characters these names are being put forward for, which suggests a roster of key mutants will be featured in the reboot.

All 11 X-Men Characters Expected To Appear in Marvel Studios’ Reboot

Cyclops

Marvel Comics

Cyclops, also known as Scott Summers, is a core member of the X-Men team in the comics and has been featured in the Fox X-Men films, as well as in the more recent X-Men '97.

Cyclops has consistently been rumored as one of the leaders of Marvel's X-Men reboot, first being mentioned by Jeff Sneider in May 2025, and then again by Alex Perez, who suggested Scott Summers would be one of two co-leads of the new X-Men team.

Some rumors even suggest that Scott will be the focus of the new X-Men movie, with the Summers family becoming crucial to the film's plot and the Mutants Saga in general, according to scooper Kristian Harloff. If Cyclops is expected to be the centre of this new X-Men universe, then that makes the casting of the character even more crucial.

Jean Grey

Marvel Comics

Another obvious name being thrown out for the new X-Men reboot is Jean Grey, Scott Summers' partner and an omega-level mutant with unmatched psionic powers. Grey is known for her roles in the Fox X-Men movies, notably portrayed by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. However, she has not been listed as one of the characters returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Therefore, the MCU X-Men reboot could be the next time fans see Jean Grey in live-action.

In every rumor that lists Scott Summers as one of the leaders of the X-Men, it's Jean Grey's name beside his, suggesting the power couple will be at the heart of the reboot.

Like all the X-Men characters, it's expected Marvel will cast new actors in these roles for the reboot, the most notable of which for Jean Grey has been Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Professor X

Marvel Comics

The X in X-Men starts with none other than Professor X, so it would be shocking if Marvel Studios didn't include Charles Xavier in its new lineup. Professor X was one of the three mutants listed as a co-lead of the X-Men film in Jeff Sneider's report in May, suggesting that the psychic mutant will front the team alongside partners Scott Summers and Jean Grey.

Long-time Professor X star, Patrick Stewart, is returning for another outing as the character in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, but beyond this, it appears that Charles Xavier will remain a crucial member of the X-Men team in Marvel's reboot.

Kitty Pryde

Marvel Comics

Made famous in live-action by Elliot Page in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, Kitty Pryde (sometimes known as Shadowcat) has mutant abilities to phase through objects and is a beloved member of the X-Men team. As one of the youngest mutants on the team, Marvel is supposedly eyeing child stars like Julia Butters for the role, according to a Jeff Sneider report.

Jubilee

Marvel Comics

Jubilee has a long history of only cameo or cut appearances in the live-action X-Men films, but the character may finally get the screen time she deserves in Marvel Studios' reboot. According to a rumor from Jeff Sneider, Marvel is eyeing Avatar: The Way of Water star Trinity Jo-Li Bliss to bring the fireworks-powered Jubilee to life in the MCU.

Storm

Marvel Comics

After Halle Berry's Storm was missing from Avengers: Doomsday's chair announcement, the next chance fans may have to see the weather-wielding hero is in Marvel's X-Men reboot.

According to scooper, My Time to Shine, Storm is one of the characters intended to be included in the X-Men reboot, with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo being one of the names in contention for the role.

Angel

Marvel Comics

Despite being one of the founders of the X-Men in the comics, Angel (also known as Warren Worthington III) has rarely been given screen time across the live-action X-Men adaptations. Angel is distinctive for his large feathered wings, which grant him flight and superhuman strength.

The character may gain his redemption in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, as Angel's name was one among a list of heroes expected to be a part of the new MCU film from Alex Perez.

Beast

Marvel Comics

Another core member of the X-Men team, the blue-furred genius mutant Beast, has been portrayed on-screen by Nicholas Hoult and Kelsey Grammer (with the latter reprising his role in Avengers: Doomsday). Beast was another of the names on Alex Perez's most recent list of rumored inclusions in the X-Men reboot.

Gambit

Marvel Comics

After a solo Gambit movie with Channing Tatum repeatedly fell over at Fox, the character was given his second chance in Deadpool & Wolverine, and will have another one in Avengers: Doomsday.

When it comes to rebooting the X-Men franchise, Marvel Studios seemingly wants to have the kinetic, card-throwing mutant as a part of the team from the get-go. Gambit was included among six other names on Alex Perez's rumored list.

Rogue

Marvel Comics

Also on Perez's list was Rogue, the life-absorbing mutant famously portrayed by Anna Paquin in the Fox films. Rogue has been in the public eye plenty lately, thanks to her inclusions in X-Men '97 and an upcoming appearance in Marvel Rivals.

Nightcrawler

Marvel Comics

The final name on Perez's rumored list was that of Nightcrawler, the blue-skinned and tailed, teleporting mutant. Nightcrawler (also known as Kurt Wagner) had a larger role in the X-Men prequel films from Fox, but was seen sparingly in the original trilogy (although that hasn't stopped Marvel Studios from recruiting X2 actor, Alan Cumming, for Avengers 5).

In the comics, Nightcrawler has sometimes had familial connections to fellow blue-skinned mutant Mystique, but whether Marvel Studios will take its own direction with their story remains to be seen, as Mystique has not been mentioned in any rumors for the reboot.