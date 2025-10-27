Deadpool & Wolverine Star Is Already Eyeing a Bigger Part in Deadpool 4

One of Deadpool & Wolverine's actresses hopes to be much more involved in Deadpool 4 when the movie is made. While Marvel Studios' first Deadpool film was filled to the brim with major names from superhero movie history, the core story focused heavily on its two titular leads. When Deadpool's solo journey pushes ahead, there may be room for other important players in the story.

Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa in the Deadpool trilogy, hopes to have a bigger role in Marvel Studios' fourth solo Deadpool movie. In an interview with Variety, she reflected back on shooting the first three films, noting how she "never would have imagined in my wildest dreams" that the franchise would be where it is now. She expressed hope that she gets "to do more of it and participate a little bit more" than she did in Deadpool & Wolverine:

"It's been such a long journey. I can't [believe] it’s almost 10 years since we shot the first one. I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that that's what it would have turned out to be. We had so much fun shooting it. It was such a fun world. I hope that I get to do more of it and participate a little bit more than the last one. But I understood that it was the bro comedy."

While Baccarin returned to reprise her role as Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool & Wolverine, she only had a few minutes of screentime in the final cut. She and Deadpool reunited for his birthday party in the film's opening stages, and after Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman defeated Cassandra Nova, Wade and Vanessa shared a look, seemingly rekindling their love affair from the first two films.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released as part of Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate, becoming the franchise's first-ever R-rated movie. The film starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and centers on Wade Wilson's quest to join the Sacred Timeline before going off to find a new Anchor Being (Wolverine) to save his own universe. Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+.

What To Expect From Morena Baccarin's Vanessa in Deadpool 4

Marvel Studios already has its sights set on making a fourth Deadpool movie, although it may not come to theaters anytime soon. Should that happen, Morena Baccarin might get the chance to bring Vanessa back into action, with plenty of avenues for her character to take.

In the comics, Vanessa becomes a superhero in her own right, going under the alias of Copycat. When Wade leaves her after revealing his cancer diagnosis, she becomes a mercenary, using her shapeshifting powers while interacting with characters like Cable and the New Mutants.

With Vanessa surviving the end of Deadpool 2 after Wade changed the timeline, Marvel has the opportunity to explore her mutant background the way the first three movies did not. Especially with the MCU getting an influx of mutants ahead of its first-ever X-Men movie (expected to be released in Phase 7), Vanessa and Wade could help bridge the gap between the legacy Fox mutants and the X-Men who will be introduced on Earth-616.