Frozen 3 Gets the Big Announcement We've Been Waiting For

Frozen 3 is quietly moving along, and an exciting update about the third Disney film has since come to light. Frozen is one of Disney Animation's biggest franchises of all-time, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as the princesses and sisters, Anna and Elsa. Disney has set a November 24, 2027, release date for Frozen 3, and with almost a year and a half to go, there's still a lot to learn about the threequel.

A new update from Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, has given fans fo Frozen something to look forward to in the new sequel. Speaking to Good Morning America, Gad said that Frozen 3 is "the funniest of the three movies." However, Gad also provided an update on the film's music, which is a core part of Frozen's popularity. The star confirmed that he'd heard two of the songs and said "they're incredible," adding that "Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] wrote the music again."

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The duo penned the music on the previous two Frozen films, including the smash hit "Let it Go," so learning they are once again cooking up original music for Frozen 3 (and Gad says it's "unbelievable") is an exciting tease for fans. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez also created the original music for Pixar's Coco (for which they won an Oscar) and the "Agatha All Along" song in Marvel's WandaVision.

Josh Gad: "All right. Well, here's the deal. I can tell you, I started recording... It's the funniest of the three movies I've ever recorded. I'm laughing my butt off. I've heard two of the songs. They are incredible. Wow... Bobby and Kristen wrote the music again... There's some unbelievable stuff. Unbelievable developments."

The humor and new original music are just two exciting aspects of Frozen 3 that have been confirmed so far, but fans have plenty more to look forward to when the Disney animated movie series returns in November 2027.

Frozen 3's Most Exciting Reveals (So Far)

A New Co-Director

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After Frozen 1 and 2 were helmed by directing duo Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 3 is shaking things up a bit with a new co-director. Trent Correy is joining Frozen 3 as a director, and he has had experience in the Frozen world, having directed the animated short Once Upon A Snowman.

After Frozen 2 received a mixed, but mostly positive, reception, Correy's addition could help freshen the franchise and imbue it with new energy, helping it shake off any issues from the previous sequel and set a new direction. However, those concerned that it will be too big a change shouldn't worry, as the franchise's co-creator, Jennifer Lee, is still on board as a director alongside Correy.

A Surprising Story

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Very little is known about the story or direction for Frozen 3, despite it being almost a year and a half away. Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, shared in 2024 that the third movie's story will "surprise" people and "deliver on everything that [they] love."

This comment was made a few years out from Frozen 3's release, so the story has surely developed in that time, but Bush added that "we only do sequels if we believe there's enough story to tell," and that should reassure fans that Frozen 3 will be another solid adventure, and not just a meaningless cash grab.

First Look Revealed

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While there's little out there in the wild about Frozen 3, Disney has showcased a first look at the film at past D23 Expos. In 2024, the company shared a first look at concept art for the movie.

The image (shared via Disney Food Blog) depicted Anna and Elsa on horseback, with Olaf sharing Anna's ride. The two are traveling toward a glitzy new palace, crafted within the Northern Lights in the sky. Meanwhile, a shadowy outline of a horned villain with a spear is visible in the river's reflection behind them.

It was just concept art at the time, but the first look promises the two sisters will be on another adventure to a new land together, and that the third film may introduce its first clear-cut villain.

A Sequel Is Coming

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When Disney announced Frozen 3, it also confirmed that Frozen 4 was on the way. This marks the first time any Disney Animation Studios film has received a fourth movie, and the confirmation of the two movies sets up strong possibilities for the stories in each.

With the two films in production back-to-back, this could mean that they are more interconnected than the previous Frozen films, with Frozen 3 potentially setting up a new story that is told over the course of two films, maybe with a cliffhanger in between (the Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame of the Frozen franchise, as it were).

With so few details known about Frozen 3, it's even harder to predict what Frozen 4 might be about, but fans can take heart that when the credits roll on the third film in November next year, there will be more to come.