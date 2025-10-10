Disney Announces New 'Frozen' Spin-off Ahead of Frozen 3

Disney recently announced that a brand new Frozen spin-off project will be released before the end of 2025, meaning that the House of Mouse will be premiering a Frozen title before the release of Frozen 3. The Frozen threequel was confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger in 2023. Initially, it was given a November 2026 release date, but it was ultimately delayed to November 24, 2027.

According to Disney, in a recent press release, a new Frozen project titled LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins will officially premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform later in October 2025. Specifically, the series will be available to stream beginning October 24.

The press release also included a brief synopsis for the LEGO Frozen spin-off special, teasing that it will be set after the events of the first Frozen movie, and that it will follow Anna and Elsa as they "start fresh in Arendelle." The synopsis also hinted that the sisters will "struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition," before revealing that the Duke of Weselton and a flock of puffins will serve as the antagonists:

"After the events of 'Frozen,' Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home alongside a flock of menacing puffins."

Before the announcement of the upcoming LEGO series, fans were under the impression that the next Frozen project to be released would be Frozen 3 (which will apparently have an "amazing" story).

It is worth noting that, despite the first film premiering in 2013, the Frozen franchise has remained extremely popular with Disney fans. Alongside the upcoming Disney+ series and Frozen 3, the theme park attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida called "Frozen Ever After" was recently confirmed to be receiving major updates. On top of that, Disney also officially announced Frozen 4 at the same time Frozen 3 was announced.

LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins will feature LEGO versions of beloved Frozen characters and will be released on Disney+ on October 24, 2025.

Disney

Disney and LEGO have a relationship that has lasted many years, not only on-screen but also on Disney property. In 2025 alone, multiple collaborations between Disney and LEGO have taken place.

Most recently, a LEGO Star Wars Disney+ series titled Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past was released. That show was met with a lot of critical praise and fan appreciation, which will likely lead to more LEGO Star Wars projects in the future.

In August 2025, a LEGO special was released on Disney+ called LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite. It was only a 26-minute special, but it was still a collaboration between Disney and LEGO that featured characters like Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White.

Most likely, fans will be seeing a lot more Disney+ specials or series created by LEGO. Some of Disney's most popular franchises could receive projects within the LEGO world, and fans can likely expect to see LEGO titles from every branch of the Disney umbrella.