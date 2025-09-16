Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Show Receives Near-Perfect Reviews

Early reviews of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past have surfaced, and the consensus is clear - LEGO Star Wars has another hit on its hands. In September 2024, LEGO Star Wars released a miniseries titled Rebuild the Galaxy. Almost exactly one year later, a four-part sequel will be premiering on Disney+, bringing Star Wars fans back into a What If…?-like corner of the galaxy far, far away.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past was given to members of the media prior to its official release, and the upcoming animated Star Wars series is being unanimously praised. Nearly every reaction & review is overwhelmingly positive, and it sounds like Star Wars fans are in for a treat when the series drops on the Disney+ platform on Friday, September 19.

Overall, many are specifically listing the show’s humor, themes, and characters as highlights. Its overall story and setting have also seemingly been standouts for those who have already been able to enjoy the miniseries.

According to Screen Rant’s Molly Brizzell (via X), LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past displays a “heartfelt life lesson portrayed in a playful way,” while also “[honoring] Star Wars fans” at the same time:

"I had so much fun with 'LEGO STAR WARS: REBUILD THE GALAXY - PIECES OF THE PAST' - and, of course, I loved witnessing yet another heartfelt life lesson portrayed in such a playful way! This one truly honors Star Wars fans and their love for all characters in the best way."

Star Wars Holocron (also via X) described the upcoming series as “fun” and “hilarious,” while also adding that it’s plot “has parallels to Deadpool & Wolverine.” Holocron also teased that Pieces of the Past “features one of the most innovative action sequences” ever showcased in an animated Star Wars project:

"'LEGO STAR WARS: REBUILD THE GALAXY - PIECES OF THE PAST' is another fun, hilarious 'What If' adventure. The episodes go bigger with the crazy mash-ups in a plot that has parallels to 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' The series both honors and make fun of Star Wars in so many creative ways and features one of the most innovative action sequences we’ve ever seen in Star Wars animation. Yet another incredible love letter to Star Wars, full of deep cut references and nods to the franchise we adore."

Fandads also had a lot of good things to say about LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, calling it "a fantastic continuation" of the first installment that was released in 2024. They are also already hoping for "more adventures of Sig & Dev," which many Star Wars fans will also likely be wanting more of after Pieces of the Past is officially released:

"'Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past' is a fantastic continuation to the story! I love the new characters & overall story! Give us more adventures of Sig & Dev! Full review to come!"

"Pieces of the Past is a delight," according to SciFiction's Kieran Burt, who also noted the show's "wacky locations and even wackier characters:"

"'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past' is a delight just like the first season. Wacky locations and even wackier characters keeping the world fresh and new with familiar family drama."

David Tonti (via X) also took some time to talk about how Pieces of the Past connects to its predecessor, while also mentioning that "there are so many references" to Star Wars lore:

"'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past' continues the story of the first chapter, managing to do even more! There are so many references to parts of the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and if you've never seen the original series, well, now's the time to do it!"

As mentioned, fans won't have to wait much longer to see the series for themselves, as all four episodes will be added to Disney+ on Friday, September 19, 2025.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past features an ensemble of Star Wars legends such as Mark Hamill, Ashley Eckstein, Anthony Daniels, and Cameron Monaghan.

Will There Be a LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Season 3?

Lucasfilm

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy ended on a cliffhanger, so it was no surprise when Lucasfilm and LEGO announced that a sequel miniseries titled Pieces of the Past would be released. However, since Pieces of the Past has already received incredibly positive reviews, many are likely already wondering if more episodes are on the way.

The great thing about LEGO Star Wars titles is that they do not have to adhere to Star Wars canon in any way at all. They can be as wacky and out there as they want, and can frankly include any character that they want. For instance, Darth Revan will be featured in Pieces of the Past, and he is not a character who can just show up anywhere in Star Wars canon.

Since LEGO does not have to follow established canon, LEGO Star Wars shows can be made whenever LEGO wants. So, it is pretty simple. If Pieces of the Past performs well on Disney+ in terms of viewership and gets a lot of engagement across social media, there is a good chance more episodes could be on the way.