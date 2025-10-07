Disney+ Unveils Jar Jar Binks' Major Redesign

Jar Jar Binks returned in dark fashion to the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars' most recent Disney+ release, but he channeled his inner Clone Wars Season 4 as Lucasfilm and LEGO gave him a brand new character design. Star Wars content has exclusively found its home on Disney+ since the release of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, and fans have been treated to many different projects in that time span. For instance, live-action series, animated shows, anime shorts, and LEGO specials have all made their way on the platform. 2025 is a rather special year, though, as at least one title under all of those categories will be hitting Disney+ by the end of the calendar year.

Lucasfilm

With the recent release of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, fans were able to witness the return of Darth Jar Jar Binks. That version of the character, which became a popular fan theory many years ago, was present in the first season of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. However, he returned for the second installment, but with a bit of a twist — he had been entirely redesigned.

Lucasfilm

When Darth Jar Jar graced the screen in Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, many fans probably noticed that he had mechanical, spider-like legs. This was a major change from his character design in the first season, as, in those episodes, he simply looked like a regular minifigure.

Lucasfilm

In Season 1, Darth Jar Jar was crushed by Jedi Bob. Many didn't know if he would return or not, but, in Pieces of the Past, Darth Jar Jar came back with the mechanical legs. This was likely meant to be a nod to Maul's return in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm

Fans will remember how Maul got sliced in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of The Phantom Menace, but then returned in The Clone Wars Season 4 with spider-like legs replacing his lower half. The same is what seemingly happened to Jar Jar Binks. Since his lower half was crushed in Season 1, he was apparently given mechanical legs to help him walk.

Lucasfilm

Darth Jar Jar's legs look a bit more industrial than Maul's do, but that is not too surprising. Maul had to piece together anything he could find on Lotho Minor to put together his legs.

Lucasfilm

On the flip side, Darth Jar Jar's simply look like the legs of a CIS droid, or at least appear to be parts from droids put together rather than scrap pieces of waste.

Lucasfilm

It is worth noting that, despite using mechanical legs, Darth Jar Jar was still able to get in on the action with his own red lightsaber. It is also important to mention that, like Maul's version of the spider-legs, Jar Jar's also had a piece on the back to make it look like the abdomen of a spider.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is now streaming on Disney+. The series follows a group of characters who interact with notable people from the world of Star Wars, but with a twist. Instead of characters lining up with how they were portrayed across the films and shows, some switched sides. For example, some bad guys were good guys, and vice versa.

Will Darth Jar Jar Ever Return?

Darth Jar Jar is one of the most popular fan theories in Star Wars history, and it will probably continue to be talked about for decades to come. Since LEGO does not have to stay within the parameters set by Star Wars canon, any LEGO Star Wars project could feature Darth Jar Jar with no problems.

There will undoubtedly be more projects that are a result of the partnership between LEGO and Star Wars, as the collaborative movies and TV specials are always quite successful. So, it would not be a surprise at all to see a LEGO version of Darth Jar Jar again in the future, and he may even make another return in Rebuild the Galaxy Season 3 if LEGO makes another installment of that series.

That being said, it is highly unlikely that that version of the character will appear anywhere else, no matter if it is a canon Disney+ project or a feature film. The only other way he could plausibly show up would be if Star Wars created a show that mirrored Marvel Studios' What If...?.

Notably, many Star Wars fans have expressed interest in seeing an animated series like that on Disney+, but Lucasfilm has never teased that a What If...?-like project is in the works.