Disney+ Confirms 2 Big Marvel & Star Wars Shows Releasing In September 2025

Disney+ is bringing two new projects from the Star Wars and Marvel universes to streaming in September 2025. After a busy first half of the year that included the releases of Andor Season 2, Daredevil: Born Again, and Ironheart, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios are stepping into the Fall TV season with some exciting new projects. While neither series is a live-action project in the Star Wars or Marvel universe, both feature familiar faces like the Avengers and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

New Marvel and Star Wars Shows Coming to Disney+ in September 2025

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past - September 19

LEGO

First up this month is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, which begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday, September 19.

The LEGO animated series is a sequel to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, and brings back the young nerf-herder Sig Greebling (voiced by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo) and Jedi Bob, Yesi, Servo, and Dev, as they forge alliances to face the mysterious new opponent, Solitus. Familiar faces like Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Jar Jar, and Ahsoka Tano (voiced by original The Clone Wars actress Ashley Eckstein) are also expected to appear in the new LEGO series.

Marvel Zombies - September 24

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios' first R-rated animated series isn't holding back as Marvel Zombies brings undead heroes and villains to life in gory and grisly ways. The series is a spin-off of Marvel's What If...? Zombies! episode, which sees an undead plague in a dystopian universe turn many of the Avengers into super-powered zombies.

Similar to What If...?, Marvel Zombies brings back many MCU actors to voice the animated versions of their characters, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch). Among the familiar faces, Marvel Zombies will also be a home for new characters in the MCU, like Blade.

All the Marvel and Star Wars Titles Coming to Disney+ in 2025

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

Marvel Animation

The preschool animated series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends features three iron-clad heroes: Tony Stark/Iron Man, Riri Williams/Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho/Iron Hulk. Together, the trio uses their technology to save the city and solve problems big and small.

The series has already begun releasing episodes on Disney+ and will continue to do so throughout September. Fans can look forward to more exciting Marvel crossovers in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends as familiar heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man make appearances.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 - October 29

Disney+

The first animated anthology in the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Visions' third season, will debut on October 29 with nine new stories set in alternate galaxies far, far away.

Star Wars: Visions is known for allowing global animation studios to bring their takes to Lucasfilm's famed sci-fi universe, and Season 3 will include sequels to several of these stories from Season 1, including Kamikaze Douga's The Duel: Payback (which features a wild new lightsaber), and Production IG's The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.

Wonder Man - December

Marvel Studios

The final live-action MCU TV show of the year will be Wonder Man, a superhero comedy series produced by Spider-Man: Brand New Day director, Destin Daniel Cretton. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in the series as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, a superpowered actor who lands a role in a superhero TV show.

The series also includes the return of the MCU's most notable in-universe actor, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who has appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.