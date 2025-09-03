Ahsoka Tano is officially returning to Disney+ in September ahead of Ahsoka Season 2, and the trailers and posters promise a crazy new design. Having debuted as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice in The Clone Wars, where she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka Tano may be Star Wars' biggest addition outside the Skywalker Saga. After being relegated to animation for years, Ahsoka more recently made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2 and her own Disney+ spin-off series, played by Rosario Dawson, both of which take place between the original and sequel trilogies in the Mandoverse timeline.

Despite Ahsoka's finale suffering from weak viewership, Season 2 is on the way from the character's original creator, Dave Filoni. The much-anticipated follow-up will premiere on Disney+ in 2026, with production in progress now, with many exciting storylines set to be continued involving Thrawn and the Rebels crew.

Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past miniseries will officially mark Ahsoka Tano's next appearance in the galaxy far, far away, around a year before her live-action Disney+ series returns for Season 2.

Ahsoka dives into action in Pieces of the Past's official trailer, showing off her new design for the 2025 miniseries, inspired by LEGO's BrickHeadz range.

Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein told the official Star Wars site that it "felt so good" to voice the character again, as it has been "a couple years" since she was last in the booth as the Jedi for 2022's Tales of the Jedi:

“It felt so good to voice Ahsoka again.It's been a couple years since I voiced Ahsoka in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, so I was a bit nervous when I went into the studio, but Dan, Benji, Josh, and the entire team made me feel so comfortable, and, metaphorically, I was able to step right back into Ahsoka’s boots like no time had passed.”

Eckstein noted her longtime love of LEGO and Star Wars since she was young and proclaimed uniting the two as a "dream come true:"

“I have been a LEGO fan and a Star Wars fan ever since I was a little girl, and to be able to combine two of my loves is a dream come true! I'll never forget when I first voiced Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars video game in 2011. It was a surreal moment for me. That was the first time I got to play in both worlds at the same time. Since then, I've worn an Ahsoka dress made out of 10,000 LEGO bricks and carried an Ahsoka-inspired LEGO purse for the Her Universe Fashion Show.”

Teasing where the BrickHeadz Ahsoka lands in the alternate, non-canon Star Wars universe, the voice actress teased she will be in a "leadership position" as she deals with the "sadness of her past:"

“I think it will come to no one’s surprise that we find Ahsoka in a leadership position in the sequel series. Ahsoka has experience in leading others, and most importantly, she has a desire to help others. Ahsoka is still dealing with the sadness of her past, but her desire to help those around her is stronger than her fear of failure. When we meet Ahsoka in Pieces of the Past, she’s a bit lost, but she finds herself again by helping others.”

The fan-favorite Jedi's Disney+ return comes ahead of next year's MandoVerse return with Ahsoka Season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu (who will also be coming back in LEGOfied fashion for Pieces of the Past).

Beyond her new brickified design, Ahsoka will have one major difference in LEGO Star Wars compared to her live-action Disney+ series. The Togruta Jedi will be voiced by her usual voice actress, Ashley Ecklestein, who has played the role for 19 years, while Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson tackles Mandoverse duties.

Dawson's Ahsoka last appeared in her 2023 Disney+ series, where she was left stranded in the Peridea galaxy with Sabine Wren. Season 2 is currently in production for a 2026 premiere under returning director Dave Filoni.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past acts as the sophomore outing for the brick-built miniseries, spanning four chapters that will premiere on Disney+ on September 19.

The BrickHeadz Ahsoka is just part of an all-star Star Wars cast that includes a crazy new fallen Jedi villain voiced by Dan Stevens.

What Comes Next for Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars?

After a two-year absence since Ahsoka Tano was left stranded on Peridea, many fans will be eager to see the iconic Jedi return, even if that is outside canon. Of course, with Ahsoka Season 2 currently in production, it won't be long before her true journey continues to resolve that shocking cliffhanger.

The sophomore outing has plenty of dangling threads to resolve, with Thrawn escaping to wreak havoc on the galaxy, Ahsoka looking for a way home from Peridea, and an intriguing mystery brewing with Baylan Skoll and the Mortis gods.

There's no denying Ahsoka will find her way back to the familiar galaxy far, far away in Season 2, but that doesn't mean the threat of Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn will be vanquished just yet. After all, Thrawn is expected to be the Mandoverse's final threat in Dave Filoni's much-anticipated crossover event movie, where Ahsoka is bound to play a major role alongside Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and others.