Ahsoka Tano Confirmed to Return In 2025 Disney+ Star Wars Show

Star Wars fans won't have to wait long for more Ahsoka Tano on Disney+.

Season 2 of Ahsoka isn't the only Disney+ show where Anakin Skywalker's apprentice is confirmed to return. The Star Wars: Clone Wars heroine will appear in a surprising new four-part prequel series, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, coming to Disney+ on September 19. However, this particular series is unique in that it features an old version of Ahsoka Tano but in a dramatically different way.

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, original Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein announced she would be reprising her role as Ahsoka for LEGO's Pieces of the Past following her 2022 reprisal in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

However, since Pieces of the Past is a LEGO Star Wars series, Ahsoka isn't going to look like her animated Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels self. Instead, this next chapter of Rebuild the Galaxy will offer a LEGO BrickHeadz version of the fan-favorite character.

When taking the stage at Star Wars Celebration with a LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka in hand, Ashley Eckstein confessed her excitement about returning to the role, saying, "I missed her so much" and called the opportunity "a dream come true:"

“When I got the call that I was going to be returning as Ahsoka, I cried. I’ve missed her so much. I’ve missed you all so much. This has really been a dream come true. I am such a huge fan of LEGO. I have so many of these Ahsoka BrickHeadz and I now get to voice her!”

Despite Ahsoka Tano's BrickHeadz look in the Disney+ show, Eckstein assured fans that Pieces of the Past offers “such a good representation of Ahsoka," saying:

“Last time I was on this stage I talked about how Ahsoka lives in all of us, and we’ve really made Ahsoka’s story our own story. We’ve experienced Star Wars for an entire generation through Ahsoka’s eyes… and we’ve literally created our own story through Ahsoka, and that’s what this story is about. There’s so much heart in BrickHeadz Ahsoka, and we’re all going to relate to her. You’re going to love it.”

A follow-up to 2024's well-received LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past intends to continue tackling Star Wars what-ifs thanks to a mysterious artifact that scrambled the Star Wars Universe. Ashley Eckstein will be joined by Ahmed Best and Ben Schwartz, with Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit in the driver's seat.

Will LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Work for Star Wars Fans?

As live-action Star Wars begins filming Season 2 of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, LEGO's Rebuild the Galaxy is an opportunity for animation fans to revisit Eckstein's original version of the fan-favorite character within the humorous LEGO Star Wars Universe. Unlike most Star Wars projects, the LEGO series is free of canon restrictions and abounds with creativity.

It's also an opportunity for Ahsoka to cross paths with characters only the World Between Worlds could deliver (and likely not even then) as the new poster teased the presence of Jaxxon from Star Wars Marvel comics and, of course, Darth Jar Jar.

Still, a BrickHeadz version of the Clone Wars apprentice may be a little off-putting for fans, and the question is whether the character can mesh with this LEGO world. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to find out since the series is headed to this galaxy in September.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past arrives September 19 on Disney+.