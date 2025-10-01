Disney+ Brings Back Ahsoka Without Rosario Dawson

Fan-favorite Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano has returned to Disney+ in a new project, and the voice behind the Togruta is a familiar one. Rosario Dawson is known for playing Ahsoka in the live-action Disney+ series of the same name, which will soon return for Season 2. However, before Ahsoka led her own show, she was voiced in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series by Ashley Eckstein.

Ahsoka's latest appearance is different from any she's had before, as the Jedi is unveiled in her LEGO Brickheadz form for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. In the Disney+ miniseries, the Jedi arrives in Part Two to save Sig (Gaten Matarazzo) and Jaxxon (Ben Schwartz) from being eaten by Chewbacca. She is also revealed to be one of the leaders at the Freehold, where she's been saving people from the antagonist, Solitus (Dan Stevens). Tano then joins Sig and his companions to help put a stop to Solitus in the rest of the series.

Another thing fans may notice about Ahsoka's appearance in this new Disney+ show is that she is not voiced by Dawson, with Eckstein instead returning to reprise her The Clone Wars role, reconfirming her as the official voice of Ahsoka in animated form.

Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka for over a decade in various Star Wars projects, told ComicsOnline that "nothing changed vocally" for her performance as her Jedi character in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past.

"Nothing changed vocally at all. I voiced Ahsoka in this as if I was doing an episode of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'. The only thing that consciously changes depending on the project is her age."

Eckstein explained that Ahsoka's vocal register shifts depending on her age. Her voice is lower in later seasons compared to the fresh-faced Padawan she is in the initial The Clone Wars seasons. For LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, Eckstein revealed that her character in this version is "Season 7 Ahsoka," which is revealed via her "[The Mandalorian] inspired costume:"

"This is Season 7 Ahsoka. This is after she's... walked away from the Jedi order, and she's seen a lot at this point. So I'm very conscious of her age. When I record Ahsoka, I always ask what costume she's in because that tells me what age she is. I ask where in the storyline she is, what she's been through. So, this is, obviously, we see her 'The Mandalorian'-inspired costume. So this is Season 7 Ahsoka."

This take on Ahsoka might seem potentially jarring in the comedic LEGO Star Wars universe, but Eckstein explained to Nerd Reactor that "Ahsoka doesn't think she's in a comedic universe. Everything is very serious to her in this universe." The actress said that in keeping her performance with that of her previous appearances as Ahsoka ensured that "it's still going to feel like Ahsoka from [The Clone Wars]:"

"Ahsoka is still being Ahsoka. She doesn't know, she doesn't think she's in a comedic universe. Everything is very serious to her in this universe. So it's still Ahsoka, it's still going to feel like Ahsoka is there and she's helping others and she's on a mission. So yeah, Ahsoka is not going to turn into a comic in this, it's still going to feel like Ahsoka from [The Clone Wars]."

Ahsoka was introduced in The Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi apprentice, who eventually became disillusioned with the order and left to find her own path. This eventually brought her into contact with the formative Rebel Alliance, and she assisted the crew of the Ghost with several missions in Star Wars Rebels. Following this, Ahsoka on Disney+ continues the story of the fan-favorite character after the events of Rebels, and she's also had additional appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, where she is played by Dawson.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is a four-part series that has received near-perfect reviews. The series is overseen by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and features the voice talents of Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Dan Stevens, Mark Hamill, and Ahmed Best. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past was released on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

What is Ahsoka's Future in the Star Wars Galaxy?

Eckstein's return as Ahsoka is exciting for many fans who have grown to love the animated character over the years. The fan support for Ahsoka is a large part of the reason Lucasfilm expanded the character's story in her solo series, and has also made her a large part of the Mandalorian universe.

While Dawson may have taken over the role of Ahsoka in live-action, with the character's next appearance taking place in Season 2 of Ahsoka on Disney+, it's good news for fans who enjoyed Eckstein's iteration of the role that she continues to voice her in animated projects like LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. Should there be any more seasons of the LEGO Star Wars show, it's likely Eckstein will voice Ahsoka in those as well.

Eckstein has also voiced her support for more animated projects featuring Ahsoka, telling ComicBook.com recently that she "would love one day to have an animated Ahsoka movie." Despite Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch and Rebels coming to a close, Lucasfilm continues to expand its animated Star Wars universe with new projects. With so many gaps in Ahsoka's timeline left unfulfilled, a solo animated feature isn't out of the question for the character's future.