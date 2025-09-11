Star Wars just revealed an official poster for an upcoming project that features Darth Jar Jar, marking the first time in history the character has made his way onto a poster for an official project. Darth Jar Jar started out as a popular fan theory. Essentially, some fans theorized that Jar Jar Binks was actually the Sith Lord pulling the strings behind the scenes and was even more influential than Palpatine. While that theory was always fun for fans to talk about, Darth Jar Jar is now set to be explored in an official Star Wars Disney+ project.

A brand new official poster was recently released for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, the second season of which will premiere on Disney+ on September 19, 2024. The poster highlights the show's main characters but also features Darth Jar Jar, marking the first time in history that the character has been featured on a Star Wars poster.

Darth Jar Jar is wearing some kind of Sith robes or Sith attire and has his own red lightsaber in the poster. He is also standing on top of something that appears to be similar to a DSD1 Dwarf Spider Droid.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Season 2 will feature Darth Jar Jar as a prominent character. He already appeared in Season 1 and was voiced by Ahmed Best, who appeared in The Mandalorian and voiced Jar Jar Binks in the live-action Star Wars prequels.

It seems as though Darth Jar Jar will keep his same character design from Season 1. In that season, Darth Jar Jar still acted rather goofy, which is what he was known for in the prequels, despite taking on the Darth Jar Jar persona.

In the Pieces of the Past poster, Darth Jar Jar's lightsaber was only ignited from one end. In Rebuild the Galaxy Season 1, he showcased a double-bladed lightsaber, but it is unclear if that will return in Pieces of the Past since the double-bladed lightsaber hasn't been featured in any marketing footage.

LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past will also include characters like Ahsoka Tano (who will be voiced by The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Maul (Sam Witwer), Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), and the Bad Batch (Dee Bradley Baker).

Will Darth Jar Jar Ever Appear in Other Star Wars Projects?

As mentioned, the idea of Darth Jar Jar has been a popular fan theory that has swirled around the internet and the Star Wars fandom for a long time. Before appearing in LEGO Star Wars, that's all Darth Jar Jar was — a theory (aside from a collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite). However, he has now been adapted to the screen, even if it is not in Star Wars canon.

The LEGO Star Wars projects can feature characters, plotlines, and places throughout the galaxy that other projects can't, since they are not canon and fans know not to take them too seriously. However, it is possible that Darth Jar Jar could show up in a non-LEGO movie or show at some point in the future.

Marvel Studios experimented with a three-season animated series titled What If...?. The show was enjoyed by many MCU fans and even led to a spin-off called Marvel Zombies to be developed, so Disney definitely saw it as at least successful.

Since What If...?'s release, many Star Wars fans have expressed interest in seeing an animated series that explores the same premise under the Star Wars umbrella.

No news about a Star Wars What If...? series has ever been revealed, so it is likely not something that is in the works, but if it were to happen, it would almost be a guarantee that Darth Jar Jar would be featured in it. Aside from a What If...?-like series, Darth Jar Jar will likely never be seen in a Star Wars project outside of LEGO.