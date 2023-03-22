Warning - This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian.

Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best returned to the galaxy far, far away in Chapter 20 of The Mandalorian.

Even though Ahmed Best appeared in all three prequel films as Jar Jar Binks, the actor received extremely harsh criticism for his portrayal of the character.

During the release of the prequels, many fans were unhappy with the way Jar Jar was utilized - as comedic relief that was aimed more toward children.

Over time, many fans have expressed their support for Best, and have even wished to see him in other Star Wars projects down the line. The actor himself even stated at one point that he "would return" as Jar Jar, "depend[ing] on the story."

Ahmed Best's Jedi Returns for The Mandalorian

Chapter 20 of The Mandalorian featured a cameo appearance from Ahmed Best, the actor who portrayed Jar Jar Binks in the franchise's prequel trilogy.

Best reprised his role as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, a character that first appeared in the children's game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which premiered on Disney+ in 2020.

In The Mandalorian, it was actually revealed that Best's character was the one to rescue Grogu from the Jedi Temple during Order 66. The heroic Jedi will have some role to play in helping him to safety.

Best's appearance as Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian now establishes the character as a part of mainline Star Wars canon.

Who Is Kelleran Beq?

Kelleran Beq was a Jedi Master that specialized in training Padawans, specifically when they were ready to face the Jedi Trials.

Beq, who was also referred to as "Sabered Hand," was best known for his skills with a lightsaber. As the episode of The Mandalorian showcased, he was able to effectively use two sabers to take out a number of clone troopers at the Jedi Temple.

In the episode of The Mandalorian, Beq uses two lightsabers - one with a green blade and one blue. However, his personalized lightsaber actually has a purple blade in the Jedi Temple Challenge game show.

The decision for him to not use a purple lightsaber in The Mandalorian is likely due to Mace Windu's also being the same color, along with the fact that Windu's was unique in that the standard lightsaber color for Jedi during this time period was blue or green.

It is unclear whether Best will make another appearance in The Mandalorian at some point in the future.

However, seeing as how he was the one to rescue Grogu from the Jedi Temple and escort him off Coruscant, he will likely show up in another flashback that explains exactly where he takes Grogu, and what the Jedi Master's ultimate fate is.

Season 3, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.