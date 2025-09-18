Star Wars Confirms 9 Major Sith Villains Will Return In New Disney+ Show

Star Wars' next streaming series has confirmed eight Sith characters for its space-faring narrative. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past will once again follow the story of a young Jedi named Sig Greebling traversing a mismatched galaxy where the entire Star Wars continuity has been turned on its head.

As a part of this, several unlikely Sith and Jedi pop up on-screen, including a force-using Jabba the Hutt, a good guy Emperor Palpatine, and the ultra memeable Darth Jar Jar Binks.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past comes to Disney+ on September 19, 2025. The new Rebuild the Galaxy season will once again come with four episodes, continuing the epic tale of Sig Greebling (played by Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo) as he attempts to piece a turned-on-its-head Star Wars universe back together again.

Every Sith Character in LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past

Darth Rey

Lucasfilm

After being teased in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Darth Rey finally made her Star Wars debut as part of the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy franchise. This version of Daisy Ridley's Star Wars character leaned into her Palpatine lineage, becoming a Sith like her grandfather, the terrifying Emperor.

Darth Rey served as a secondary antagonist during Rebuild the Galaxy's first season, being the dark side-using apprentice of series villain Dev Greebling (played by Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tony Revolori).

Darth Dev

Lucasfilm

Darth Dev (aka Darth Devistator) returns after having his plan thwarted in Rebuild the Galaxy's first season. Dev is voiced by MCU star Tony Revolori, and is the evil brother of franchise hero Sig Greebling.

Dev is a Sith lord who ruled the galaxy in an alternate reality. He is freed, however, after Sig unleashes the power of the Cornersstone, which takes pieces of multiple realities and blends them with the prime Star Wars canon.

Darth Revan

Lucasfilm

For years, fans have been itching to see the villainous Darth Revan return to the Star Wars universe, after he played such an intrinsic role in the beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video games.

That dream will finally come to fruition in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, as the show's teaser trailer included an ever-so-brief glance at the masked force user. This marks Revan's first Star Wars TV appearance after he was previously cut from a role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Darth Jar Jar

Lucasfilm

Darth Jar Jar has been the stuff of Star Wars meme legends since the early 2000s. After the bumbling Gungan Jar Jar Binks made his oft-maligned debut in The Phantom Menace, some fans of the character began to speculate whether he was secretly the dark side-using mastermind behind the fall of the Republic.

While previously, Darth Jar Jar remained a simple fan theory, the character finally got his time in the sun as a part of the first season of Rebuild the Galaxy (voiced by original Jar Jar actor Ahmed Best, nonetheless). Now he is back for more, spreading more "bombad" terror across the galaxy.

Darth Kit Fisto

Lucasfilm

Yet another out-of-canon dark side apprentice who plays a key role in the Rebuild the Galaxy franchise is Darth Kit Fisto. This broken bad version of the Nautolan Jedi Master is one of the evil underlings working beneath Darth Dev in the new series.

However, he will be back for revenge in the show's second season, as the Dev defeated Kit Fisto and his fellow apprentices to close out Season 1.

Darth Rose Tico

Lucasfilm

Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico was first introduced in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy as a member of the Resistance who joins the mainline team following the devastating Battle of D'Qar, which killed her sister.

In Rebuild the Galaxy, Rose gets a Sith-fuelled makeover, becoming the imposing Darth Rose Tico. She is another former apprentice of Darth Dev, whom the Sith master defeated during Season 1's final confrontation. She and Darth Rey sought out several bounty hunters to end the show's first season, to hopefully hunt down Sig Greebling and his team of heroes.

Darth Jym the Jawa

Lucasfilm

For fans who have ever wanted to see what a force-using Jawa would look like in the Star Wars galaxy, Rebuild the Galaxy features exactly that. Darth Jym the Jawa is another Sith character trying to stop Sig Greebling from putting the galaxy back together and acquiring the Cornderstone.

The character is one of the hooded Jawas (as seen in Star Wars: Episode IV), except he is fuelled by the dark side and rocks a bright red lightsaber.

Maul

Lucasfilm

The iconic franchise antagonist, Darth Maul, is the last central Sith character confirmed to return in Star Wars' next TV show. Despite dying during his first appearance in the franchise in Episode I, Maul has gone on to have a fruitful career in the galaxy far, far away.

He has since popped up in series like The Clone Wars and Rebels, has his own show on the way in next year's Maul: Shadow Lord, and plays as one of the adversaries going up against Sig and co. in Rebuild the Galaxy.

Darth Obi-Wan

Lucasfilm

In the same vein as Darth Rey or Darth Kit Fisto, Darth Obi-Wan is an alternate reality version of the Jedi master fans know and love who has embraced the dark side, rather than remained a part of the Jedi order like in the prime Star Wars galaxy.

Darth Obi-Wan can be seen in promotional footage for the new brick-based Star Wars series, seemingly having teamed up with Darth Revan in his quest for galactic supremacy.