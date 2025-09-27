Star Wars Officially Unveils Its 2nd-Ever Force Dyad

The latest Star Wars TV series revealed the second Force dyad in franchise history. The idea of a Force dyad was first introduced in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It bound that movie's hero and villain, Rey and Kylo Ren, through the franchise's central energy field, allowing them to commune from across the galaxy and pass things back and forth without explanation. Since then, the Force dyad has been a hot topic among fans, as many wonder where the concept will pop up next.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past debuted Star Wars' second-ever Force dyad as a part of its brick-based multiversal adventure. Episode 2 of the animated streaming series reveals that siblings Sig and Dev Greebling are also a part of a Force dyad (similar to Rey and Kylo in the sequel trilogy).

Lucasfilm

As the pair of Force-wielding brothers attempt to escape the terrifying wasteland known as the Forcehold, Sig tells the otherworldly Sith version of his brother, "We're a Force dyad, so that means we have to do things [together]:"

Dev: "We can't do this alone!" Sig: "We're a Force dyad, so that means we have to do things..." Dev: "Together."

The show's dynamic duo then combine their powers of Force building and Sith breaking to hold open the rift to their home galaxy before diving in and sending them onto the next steps of their cosmic adventure.

Lucasfilm

Teases of this Force dyad were included in the series' previous episodes. In the Season 2 premiere, Sig has several dreams of Dev, seeing where he is and what he is doing despite being on the other side of the known galaxy.

A Force dyad is an unbreakable bond created between two Force-sensitive individuals that defies space and time. It allows both members to become completely attuned to the other's senses, having visions of where they are, feeling what they are feeling, and even (at times) being able to use the other person's powers.

Lucasfilm

The only other example of a successful Force dyad in the Star Wars franchise so far has been between Rey Skywalker and Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy, which connected that pair of characters via the Force.

Lucasfilm

According to Star Wars lore, there had been several other attempts at a dyad throughout the canon, but none of them worked. Previously, Darth Plageius failed to create a dyad with his apprentice, Darth Sidious (aka The Emperor). Sidious tried to do the same with Anakin Skywalker during the Fall of the Republic but was also unsuccessful.

Lucasfilm

In Legends, there have been a few instances of dyad-like circumstances, but given that particular verbiage did not exist at the time of their appearance, they were never officially given the dyad branding.

It is also worth noting that Pieces of the Past is technically not Star Wars canon, meaning Rey and Kylo remain the only canon dyad pair.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is streaming on Disney+. The animated series follows brothers Sig and Dev Greebling as they live in a new, mismatched Star Wars galaxy and grapple with the villainous Solitus as he attempts to fashion the universe to his liking. Sig and Dev are voiced in the animated LEGO series by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tony Revolori. Other cast members include Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, and Mark Hamill.

The Future of the Force Dyad in Star Wars

While technically, this new LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past Force dyad is not in Star Wars canon, that does not make it any less exciting.

The mystical Star Wars concept has not been too deeply explored across the franchise. So, fans getting any dyad-related nugget will likely be celebrated by the Star Wars faithful.

Going forward, it would not be surprising if even more dyad-adjacent fare were to seep into the star-faring series.

Rebuild the Galaxy will seemingly get a third season, if Pieces of the Past's ending was any indication. With Darth Dev's apprentices now free in the galaxy, ready to wreak havoc, Dev and Sig will almost surely be called back into action, exploring their deep connection in the Force.

Beyond that, it remains unclear where the dyad will pop up again. One could assume the concept would return in Daisy Ridley's upcoming Rey movie (which has had a bumpy road in development), but with the other side of her Force dyad, Kylo Ren, now dead, it likely will not play too heavy a part.

Perhaps something like James Mangold's First Jedi movie could dive into the concept, maybe even introducing the origins of the Force dyad among many other Jedi-related things (read more about the First Jedi movie here).