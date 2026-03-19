Disney Officially Confirms Its 11 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2026 & 2027

Disney has outlined 11 priority movies set to release over the next two years. The House of Mouse is one of the biggest studios operating in Hollywood right now, thanks to its acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox. While there are literally dozens of movies on Disney's slate, several have been highlighted by the studio as most important.

During Disney's Annual Shareholders Meeting held on March 18, the company's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, discussed the future of the studio, including its top movies releasing in 2026 and 2027. D'Amaro didn't include every movie in the works at the studio, but did shed some light on the biggest ones coming to theatres.

Disney's Biggest 2026 Movie Releases

Hoppers

Pixar

Hoppers is the latest release from Disney's team at Pixar. The animated movie premiered in theatres on March 6 and has already broken Pixar's streak of original films underperforming at the box office.

The film is a fun and furry take on body-swapping technology, exploring what happens when the nature-loving Mabel transplants her mind into a beaver avatar to try to save the local dam.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Toy Story 5 is expected to be a huge film for Disney and was even highlighted with a special new clip during the shareholder meeting. Toy Story is the first and longest-running franchise at Pixar and has churned out box-office successes since 1995. On June 19, 2026, Disney will release Toy Story 5, this time focusing on the prevalent theme of toys versus technology. Familiar faces will be back, including Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, along with the formidable new threat to playtime, Lilypad.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Disney

20 years later, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally coming out, and it's predicted to be a big winner for Disney. The sequel reunited Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci as their characters in the high-strung world of fashion journalism. The trailer for Devil Wears Prada 2 has already raised several questions about the characters ahead of their return, and audiences will finally get answers when the film releases on May 1.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

Star Wars' first major film release since Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian & Grogu has a lot of expectations upon it and will be a true test of whether a live-action Star Wars TV show can propel a big-budget movie.

The story continues what fans know and love from the Disney+ show, following Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian and his cute companion, Grogu, on new adventures in the galaxy. The Mandalorian & Grogu releases on May 22.

Moana (Live-Action)

Disney

Disney's trend of live-action remakes isn't slowing down following the success of Lilo & Stitch in 2025. The next of these adaptations is based on the 2016 animated musical hit Moana, which sees Catherine Laga'aia take on the role of Moana, and Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as the demigod Maui.

After Moana 2 became a billion-dollar earner in 2024, all eyes are on Moana's release on July 10 to see if a live-action adaptation can do the same.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Disney is capping off 2026 with its biggest Marvel Studios film since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Doomsday is the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga and brings back legacy MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo, as well as stars Robert Downey Jr. (in the role of Doctor Doom) and Chris Evans.

Following a quartet of trailer releases over the Christmas season, fans are eager and ready for Avengers: Doomsday's release on December 18.

What Disney Movies Are Missing?

D'Amaro highlighted only a handful of films on Disney's 2026 slate, unable to list all the films coming from the studio in the next nine months.

Notably absent was Disney Animation's next original film, Hexed, due out November 25. Very little has been promoted about the film yet, but it revolves around a teenage oddball and his Type A mom, who are transported to a world of magic.

The studio also has sequels like Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and Super Troopers 3 on the docket for 2026, but these are not tentpoles typically associated with the studio, so their absence makes sense.

Disney's Biggest 2027 Movie Releases

Star Wars: Starfighter

Lucasfilm

Looking further ahead to 2027, Disney has another major Star Wars film lined up and ready to fly with Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter hitting screens on May 28. Very little is known about the plot of this one except that Gosling will star alongside Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre, and that Tom Cruise is surprisingly involved.

Frozen 3

Disney

Frozen has become a worldwide phenomenon, almost unlike any other, so it's no surprise that Disney is moving forward with a pair of sequels. The first of these, Frozen 3, will be released on November 24, 2027. Fans can expect beloved characters to return and more hit songs to be included.

Bluey Movie

Disney

The Australian kids' series Bluey has become a sensation since it was added to Disney+. The young Blue Heeler pup and her family's adventures have captured the hearts of audiences around the world, and while Bluey Season 4 doesn't seem to be on the table right now, a Bluey movie is well on its way.

If the Bluey film has even half the success it has on streaming, Disney definitely has another hit on its hands in 2027 (currently scheduled for August 6).

Ice Age: Boiling Point

20th Century Studios

Since Disney subsumed 20th Century Fox, it has also brought the Ice Age franchise under its umbrella. The last Ice Age film, Ice Age: Collision Course, was released over 10 years ago, but the beloved gang of Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, and Scrat will be back in February 2027 with Ice Age: Boiling Point. The film puts the Stone Age animals against a new challenge in a rapidly heating world.

Simpsons 2

Disney

Almost 20 years later, Disney will finally release a second The Simpsons movie. The cartoon family has continued to release episodes over the last 37 years, but only one major feature film was ever released in cinemas. In 2025, The Simpsons 2 was confirmed to be in development at 20th Century Studios, with a release date of September 3, 2027.

What Disney Movies Are Missing?

Once again, Disney's shareholder presentation didn't mention every 2027 film.

Surprisingly, Avengers: Secret Wars was left off the release schedule, despite being potentially the biggest MCU movie to date. The film is currently dated for December 17, 2027, and will be a direct sequel to Avengers: Doomsday and the final film in the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

There was also no mention of Gatto, the new Pixar original film featuring a strikingly familiar cat. The film is currently scheduled for early 2027, on March 5, but, again, it's an original property rather than an existing IP, so this may be why Disney chose not to highlight it.