Pixar Reveals Its Next Movie, And It Looks Strikingly Similar To This 2024 Oscar-Winning Film

During Annecy International Animation Festival 2025, Pixar announced a new film, Gatto, which will release in 2027. The studio shared concept art and a brief synopsis, but not much else is known about the movie yet. That said, the art looks strikingly similar to Flow, which won the 2024 Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The official synopsis of Gatto reads: From the filmmaking team behind Luca, director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren, the new film returns to Italy, this time to Venice, where after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city, a black cat named Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first.

The Black Cat Instantly Reminds People Of Flow

It might sound silly, but the fact that the concept art features a black cat allows people to instantly draw a connection to Flow, which also features a black cat. While the cat in Flow, as well as the other animals, never talks, Nero will certainly have a lot to say in Pixar's Gatto.

The description of this movie details that Nero is seriously contemplating whether he has made the right choices in his life or not. He is indebted to a mob boss, which leads him to form an unexpected friendship that might just help him find purpose. The film takes place in Venice, Italy, as can be seen in the gorgeous concept art.

Both Flow & Gatto Feature Feline Leads Going On Emotional Journeys

Flow tells the story of a cat who is trying to escape a massive flood. Likely due to global warming, the planet is struggling. No humans are ever seen in the movie; rather, its lead cast is filled out by different animals.

These animals never speak, but do work together when push comes to shove. It is surprising to see animals who are often enemies helping one another out.

A "unexpected friendship" is teased in Gatto, so likely viewers will be seeing a similar type of story. Will Nero be forced to team up with a dog, the natural enemy of cats? We don't know yet, but I would not be surprised at all if that is the case.

Pixar is known for its emotional movies. Rarely can you watch one without shedding at least one tear, if not many more. Because Nero is going to be looking deep inside himself to try to come out of these events a better feline, this one is sure to tug at heartstrings.

Because both of these films will feature a black cat going on an emotional journey, it is hard not to draw parallels. Venice is known for its canals, which are also comparable to the flood waters in Flow. That said, there are differences as well. Likely, the animals in Gatto will speak, and humans are shown in the concept art.

It is still very early on, so changes can absolutely be made to Pixar's Gatto, just as they were for their film Elio. If the studio feels their story too closely resembles that of the Oscar-winning film, they might make adjustments.

Pixar's Gatto is slated for release in 2027. While we do not know much about it yet, surely casting details will be announced at future conventions, likely D23.