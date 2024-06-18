According to Disney, more Bluey is headed to Disney+ in the coming weeks.

First released in 2018, Bluey is an Australian animated children's show that follows Bluey, an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy, her sister Bingo, and her parents, Chili and Bandit.

Following Season 3's conclusion, demand and acclaim for the series show no signs of slowing down, but Bluey's next batch of episodes may not be what fans expect.

When Will New Bluey Episodes Release on Disney+?

Disney+

According to a new press release, Bluey will release seven new mini-episodes on Wednesday, July 3 on Disney+.

Created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios, these new episodes will be shorts or "minisodes" spanning one to three minutes in length. They will focus on the "funny and sweet moments" with Bluey and Bingo "further exploring [ing] the characters and the world."

An additional Disney+ release revealed that the first short, "Burger Dog," involves Bluey and Bingo dancing to annoying music, forcing Bandit to hatch a plan.

The additional six shorts are titled as follows:

"Bingo 3000"

"Muffin Unboxing"

"Letter"

"Hungry"

"Three Pigs"

"Animals"

This upcoming batch of Bluey minisodes will premiere on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. ET.

The first two mini-episodes will also air on Disney Jr. and the Disney Channel that same day, with the remaining five shorts to be released throughout the Fourth of July weekend for the network's "Red, White, and Bluey" marathon.

The streamer also confirmed that a second collection of Bluey shorts is in the works with plans to release on platforms later this year, followed by a "final batch in 2025."

What Happened to Bluey Season 4?

Disney+'s announcement of Bluey shorts releasing in July follows the 28-minute Season 3 finale, "The Sign," and concerns over the popular series being canceled.

While Season 4 of Bluey is reportedly still in development, the series has yet to announce a release date.

Therefore, collections of brief Bluey episodes may be a means to tide audiences over while continuing to generate interest until Season 4 arrives.

And, since another batch of shorts is scheduled for 2025, perhaps fans shouldn't expect Season 4 until next year either.

Hopefully, Disney and Bluey's Joe Brumm will have new updates to share about Bluey's future when these episodes debut.

Seasons 1-3 of Bluey are streaming on Disney+.