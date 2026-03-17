Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Addresses Whether Miranda Priestly Is Lying About Andy

One of the stars of Devil Wears Prada 2 has addressed a common query about Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) ahead of the film's release. The upcoming Disney film is a sequel 20 years in the making, and brings back Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci as their original characters for another chapter. The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees Hathaway's Andy Sachs working once again under her fearsome boss, Miranda Priestly, at Runway.

A plot point that had many scratching their heads after Disney's second trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuted was that Miranda seemingly had no memory of Andy upon her return, despite the two having worked together for months in the first film.

When Andy arrives back at the Runway offices in the second movie's trailer, it's to a "Who is this?" response from Streep's character. "Do you know her? Do I know her?" Miranda asks her colleague, Nigel (Tucci). "She was one of the Emilys," he tells her, "One of the what?" Miranda responds.

Later in the trailer, Blunt's character, Emily, recognizes Andy and tells her boss, "We were at Runway at the same time, Miranda." "Really? Where was I?" Miranda responds, still seemingly having no recollection of her former assistant.

20th Century Studios

Since this trailer has debuted, fans have been questioning why Miranda doesn't seem to remember Andy. Tucci took the opportunity to address this during a recent interview with Fandango, hinting that the plot point is a spoiler in the film, as he hesitated, saying, "I don't know what we can and can't say" regarding Miranda's memory loss. The actor forged ahead with a diplomatic answer, praising Streep's performance and revealing it will be "up to the audience to decide" what the reality is:

"What's beautiful about Meryl's performance is that you're not really sure if she does remember or doesn't remember, and so it'll be up to the audience to decide for themselves."

Tucci's hesitation to comment on Miranda's apparent memory loss hints that it will be addressed in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and could be a key part of the story. Although his point about Streep's performance in the second film also suggests that not all the blanks will be filled, and that audiences will have to draw their own conclusions about whether Miranda is lying about remembering Andy.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in cinemas on May 1. The sequel reunites original writer Aline Brosch McKenna and director David Frankel, along with new cast members Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, and Simone Ashley.

Does Miranda Really Remember Andy In Devil Wears Prada 2?

20th Century Studios

It's been questioned whether Miranda's memory loss of Andy is linked to actual amnesia, or perhaps a form of dementia in Streep's Devil Wears Prada character as she gets older. But it seems less likely that this is the case, given that this perceived forgetfulness is quite an in-character move for Miranda.

Throughout The Devil Wears Prada, Miranda Priestly established her dominance in the workplace with a terrifying, no-nonsense attitude and an air of being above it all.

Miranda constantly seemed to forget Andy's name, referring to her as Emily for much of the film, but when the Runway editor eventually called Hathaway's character Andrea, it came in moments that showed significant development in their relationship, with Miranda finally seeming to accept Andy.

Some have theorised that Miranda's blanking of Andy in the second film is an evolution of this relationship from the first. It's seen as a calculated move on Miranda's part to make Andy seem so insignificant to her that she has no recollection of their past, thus re-establishing her dominance in the power dynamic.

That being said, this dynamic was already in play before the first film had even ended. Andy sleighted Miranda by quitting her position at Runway, choosing integrity over the person she was becoming in her new job.

In the first film's final moments, Andy spots Miranda across the street and waves to her. Miranda sees her but simply stares at Andy before getting into her car, without acknowledging her. However, watching Andy from within the car, Miranda smiles.

This was another open-to-interpretation moment, thanks to Streep's performance in the film, allowing audiences to fill in the blanks about what Miranda was feeling toward Andy.

It seemed to most that Miranda secretly approved of Andy in the end, particularly as she also gave her a positive job referral, but of course, she would never admit it, so it seemed more in line with her persona to not acknowledge Andy at all.

Given how things ended between them and the impact Andy made on Miranda while being her assistant, her return to Runway in The Devil Wears Prada 2 could bring up old wounds for Miranda. But the Runway boss would never let on that someone has affected her, so her perceived memory loss of Andy may all be an act to divert any attention from their past history.