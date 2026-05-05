Everywhere You Can Buy The Devil Wears Prada 2's Popcorn Bucket, The Butter Birkin

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has jumped on the popcorn bucket train, but its signature vessel, nicknamed the Butter Birkin, is increasingly hard to find. Disney released the long-awaited sequel in theatres on May 1, reuniting the core cast of the 2006 classic, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. In conjunction with the movie's release, a prized popcorn bucket was made available to fans, but demand has well outstripped supply.

Several weeks before the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Disney unveiled the official tie-in popcorn bucket design. The vessel is shaped like a red couture handbag, complete with a Devil Wears Prada 2 shoe keyring. The bucket quickly went viral and was dubbed the "butter birkin" by fans.

Theatre chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark promised to stock the merch, but come May 1st, Devil Wears Prada 2 Handbag popcorn buckets were few and far between.

Where Is the Devil Wears Prada 2 Handbag Popcorn Bucket Still Available?

As it stands, Devil Wears Prada 2 bag buckets are sold out online at all three major cinema chains. Going in person to a cinema hasn't been very successful either, as supplies appear to be very limited, with fans' reports online saying the Butter Birkin is either sold out or their cinema didn't receive any stock. The buckets are in such demand that listings have started appearing on eBay, with resellers asking for as much as $100.

All hope is not lost, however, as there are still options to acquire the handbag popcorn bucket, though there's a catch. Cinemark, Regal, and AMC's online shops all have the Devil Wears Prada 2 handbag bucket available for pre-order.

The listings reveal that existing stock has indeed sold out, but that fans may get lucky by visiting their local cinema, or alternatively, can still pre-order the Butter Birkin online for its original price of $39.95.

AMC

The catch is that the popcorn buckets won't be delivered until the end of summer, with supply arriving starting August 30 and delivery expected between September 1st and 5th.

Listings also warn that this is the "final production run" of the handbag popcorn bucket and that pre-orders must be completed by May 13, though they may end earlier if supply runs short. There is also a limit of three units per order.

This product is now available for pre-order, with delivery beginning August 30, 2026. Initial stock has sold out, but you may still find availability at your local theatres. This pre-order represents the final production run of The Devil Wears Prada 2 Handbag Popcorn Bucket. The pre-order will end on May 13, 2026, or while supplies last. Don't miss out!

Disney

The pre-order option offers a legitimate way for customers to avoid scalpers and disappointment at local theatres, but it will involve a five-month wait, by which time The Devil Wears Prada 2 will no longer be in cinemas. That said, the movie will likely be available to watch on digital before September, meaning handbag bucket owners can still enjoy it while watching at home.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already proven itself to be one of the first smash hits of the summer season, with the movie earning $233 million at the box office in its first weekend. Audiences are well and truly showing up for the movie, including buying out its popcorn buckets, and it seems suppliers may not have been prepared for the overwhelming demand.

Popcorn buckets are a popular trend at cinemas, especially since the Dune 2 sandworm popcorn container went viral.

Studios have since been coming up with all sorts of creative ideas to tie their films to the popcorn bucket trend, and with 2026's summer including a plethora of major releases like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Toy Story 5, there will be no shortage of prized popcorn vessels on display and in demand over the coming months.