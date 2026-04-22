Disney Confirms Its 10 Next Big Movies (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar)

Disney has confirmed its biggest movie releases for the remainder of 2026. After starting the year strong with the likes of Hoppers, Send Help, and Ready or Not 2, the House of Mouse is filling out the rest of the year with films from top directors, legacy sequels, and releases from its major brands, including Marvel Studios and Pixar.

After a massive presentation at CinemaCon in April, Disney's slate for the rest of 2026 has been outlined, and it's going to be a huge year for the studio with 10 confirmed releases.

The next Disney release in 2026 is the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, set for May 1st. The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles 20 years later and follows their characters at the high-end fashion magazine Runway, as both media and fashion enter a new era.

Following this on May 22, is the first Star Wars theatrical release in seven years, with The Mandalorian & Grogu making their way from Disney+ to the big screen. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as the helmeted Mandalorian hero, Din Djarin, who seeks to teach and protect his young apprentice, Grogu, from the dangers of the galaxy, which is crawling with Imperial sympathizers.

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Disney's major Pixar release of 2026 is Toy Story 5, a new installment in one of the biggest animated franchises of all time. On June 19, fans will return to the world of toys as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the other toys face a new threat: technology. Greta Lee joins the voice cast as the Lilypad, a tablet device that turns playtime competitive.

Disney is also releasing its next animated-to-live-action adaptation, Moana, on July 10, 2026. The animated musical hit from 2016 has received a quick live-action turnaround, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the shapeshifting god, Maui, and Catherine Laga'aia starring as Moana.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 isn't the only legacy sequel on Disney's slate this year, with the studio finally releasing Super Troopers 3 on August 9. Coming eight years after Super Troopers 2, the third film reunites Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, and Erik Stolhanske for a chaotic new comedy adventure.

The Dog Stars is another film coming up on Disney's slate on August 28. The film, starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Margaret Qualley, is directed by Ridley Scott and based on the novel by Peter Heller. The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi set after a devastating pandemic that almost wipes out humanity. Elordi stars as Hig, a former pilot, and Brolin as Bangley, an ex-Marine, as they seek a better life.

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Another standout from CinemaCon was Disney's new action thriller Whalefall, based on Daniel Kraus' novel of the same name. The unique concept sees a scuba diver swallowed by a sperm whale and must find a way to escape before he runs out of oxygen. Weapons' Austin Abrams leads the film alongside Josh Brolin, Jane Levy, and Elisabeth Shu, which releases on October 16.

Releasing on November 6 is Wild Horse Nine, the next black comedy film from director Martin McDonagh. John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey star in the movie as an eclectic group of characters based on Easter Island. Set in 1973, Wild Horse Nine follows two CIA partners who, while tackling their dark pasts, form bonds with a pair of rebellious students.

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Disney's next original animated feature, Hexed, is releasing on November 25. Starring the voices of Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones, the movie follows a mother-daughter duo who discover a secret world of magic.

The last, and perhaps biggest, release on Disney's slate for 2026 is Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The first Avengers film of the Multiverse Saga is releasing on December 18 and is already set to be one of the biggest Marvel movies to date, as over two dozen MCU cast members reprise their roles and face off against Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.

Disney's 2027 Movie Slate and Beyond

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It's clear from this list that Disney is planning to have a huge year in 2026, but it won't be slowing down in 2027.

Looking ahead, the legacy studio has dozens of exciting releases next year, including a major original movie from the world of Star Wars, Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter. The studio will also release the second part of its Avengers double-hander in December 2027, with Avengers: Secret Wars capping off the Multiverse Saga.

Disney also has major releases lined up for its animated side, including Ice Age: Boiling Point, which brings Baby Scrat to life, the black cat Flow-like original animated movie, Gatto, the Bluey movie, which brings everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family to the big screen, and The Simpsons 2 movie, which is finally releasing after 20 years.