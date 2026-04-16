Disney & Marvel Studios CinemaCon 2026 Panel: Live Blog for Avengers: Doomsday, Moana & More Film Announcements (In Progress)

CinemaCon 2026 will close out with a massive presentation from Walt Disney Studios, which has some of the biggest movies of the year in store. CinemaCon is the world's largest gathering of movie theater chains and studio representatives, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following an extensive round of panels from the biggest studios in the world, the last of these presentations may yet be the biggest of them all.

Day 4 of CinemaCon is coming to an end with a presentation from Walt Disney Studios. This panel will run from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT/5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The crown jewel of this presentation is expected to be Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which is predicted to be the biggest movie released in 2026. While details on the presentation have not been confirmed, Disney is predicted to deliver something big for the fifth Avengers movie.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, one of the studio's next big releases is The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, which will be the first Star Wars movie released in theaters since 2019's Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. This film will pit Din Djarin and his little green companion on a new adventure across the galaxy, which will put them in the crosshairs of the Hutt clan.

Additionally, Disney may provide a new look at Toy Story 5, which will be the first new addition to the franchise since 2019's Toy Story 4. Woody and Buzz will be back together, as they and the other toys have to fight the rise of technology in young Bonnie's life.

Other movies possibly on the docket include Moana and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Ahead of the presentation, Disney Entertainment, Studios, The Walt Disney Company Chairman Alan Bergman posed for a photo next to Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo. On the far right is Chris Evans, who will return as Steve Rogers for the 11th time (12 MCU movies in total) in Doomsday.

CinemaCon

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