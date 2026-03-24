Disney Splits The Fanbase With Dwayne Johnson’s Live-Action Maui First Look Photos

Disney's 2026 live-action Moana movie officially revealed the first look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's design for Maui, and some fans are not pleased. Moana is making the jump to live-action this year, bringing a reimagining of the 2016 animated movie alongside familiar elements like Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. The hype for the live-action remake is still high, with many praising Catherine Laga'aia's portrayal of the titular young wayfarer. Despite the praise, there are drawbacks, such as fan concerns about Maui's demigod design and how it will fare in live-action.

In the lore surrounding Moana, Maui is a demigod of Polynesian-inspired mythology. The character's signature look includes a massive, muscular build covered in intricate tattoos, wild, flowing hair, and a larger-than-life personality that captures the bravado of a legendary hero.

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While Dwayne Johnson reprised his role as Maui in the live-action film, his portrayal didn't live up to the expectations set by the trailer, largely because of the character's design, which led to mixed reactions from fans online.

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The chief complaint from fans revolves around Maui's wig in the live-action take on Moana, with one fan pointing out, "It [is] so weird seeing him with hair, that wig [is] not helping him." Others called it messy and unconvincing.

The criticism is fair, given that many fans believe one of Maui's best assets as a character was his long, flowing hair. Some also argued that the wig was bad and didn't live up to the larger-than-life hairstyle Disney perfectly executed in Moana's animated version.

Another criticism from fans is that Johnson's physical stature didn't fully capture Maui's exaggerated, massive physique that was showcased in the animated films. One fan even said, "[It is] literally the Rock cosplaying as Maui."

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Some fans also felt that the overall live-action design of Maui felt inauthentic and failed to showcase the character's unique appearance, making it feel bolder and grander in the live-action space. One fan said that this design contributes to the fan complaints that the remake feels unnecessary, noting that it is "one of the reasons why some animated films aren't meant to be remade into live-action."

Despite the brutal takes on Maui's live-action design, there are still fans who loved Dwayne Johnson's big-screen portrayal of the character. One fan even acknowledged that he was "dreading" the 2026 Disney movie, but admitted that "Rock kinda pulled it off."

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Despite the awkward design, which still has room for improvement, other fans claimed the live-action take on Moana will be fun to watch, anchored by Johnson's impressive star power.

The live-action Moana movie is set to closely follow the original animated feature's story, following Moana's journey into the ocean as she teams up with Maui to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Alongside Dwayne Johnson, Moana stars Catherine Laga’aia as the new actress who will bring the iconic Disney Princess to life on the big screen.

Moana is set to premiere in theaters on July 10.

There Is Still Time for Disney To Fix Maui’s Design

The backlash surrounding Maui's live-action design in 2026's Moana film is understandable, as fans argued it doesn't really honor the demigod's larger-than-life presence that made him a likeable protagonist in the animated feature in the first place.

While this is a letdown, there is still time for Disney to listen to feedback and possibly improve Maui's live-action design in the upcoming remake. Given that the movie is presumably in post-production, it's possible that slight digital touch-ups can still be made to refine the character's overall design.

It is also worth pointing out that trailers often use temporary visual effects that can be upgraded later, and Disney could use the feedback to polish Maui's visuals. For example, additional visual effects could improve the physics of Johnson's wig so that it could live up to the standard of his animated counterpart.