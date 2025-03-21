Moana 2: Here's Why Maui Loses His Tattoos

Maui loses one of his signature trademarks during Moana 2's surprising third act.

Disney's 2024 sequel presented Maui and Moana with their biggest challenge yet: the villainous demigod Nalo and his curse over the island of Motefetu.

But before the credits rolled, the Wayfinder and Dwayne Johnson's demigod are drastically changed in similar ways.

Maui's Loss of His Demigod Tattoos Explained

Disney

One of Moana 2's many surprises was the loss of Maui's trademark tattoos during the battle against Nalo.

In the sequel, Moana, Maui, and a new crew voyage to long-lost waters to find the hidden island of Motefetu, break Nalo's curse, and reunite the ocean's wayfinding civilizations.

When Maui attempts to raise the island with his magical hook, allowing Moana to touch it and break the curse, Nalo strikes Maui with a lightning bolt, stripping the demigod of his powers.

As his power drains away, Maui's tattoos begin to disappear, including his sentient mini-Maui who often serves as his conscience.

Disney

In 2016, Moana explained that Maui gained his tattoos by performing incredible tasks. Every tattoo serves as a reminder of his past achievements while also signifying that he's a demigod.

How Does Maui Get His Tattoos Back?

Fortunately, Maui isn't without his tattoos for long in Moana 2.

After Nalo (just who is this overarching Moana baddie?) hits Maui with that lightning bolt and his tattoos fade, Moana dives into the water to complete her quest and touch Motefetu's shore. But just as she succeeds, she too is hit by one of Nalo's lightning bolts and dies.

When Maui recovers her body, he begins to chant and is soon joined by the ancestors, including Gramma Tala. Not only does this bring Moana back to life, but it seemingly restores Maui's demigod powers and his tattoos while Moana gains her own tattoo, as well as the new status of demigoddess.

Maui also regains his magical fishhook and the power to shapeshift while Moana has her oar along with her own unique powerset.

