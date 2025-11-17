Who Is Moana’s Live-Action Actress, Catherine Laga’aia?

Disney just revealed the first look at live-action Moana actress, Catherine Laga'aia. Following a global open casting call to replace voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana in the live-action adaptation, the role was awarded to newcomer Catherine Laga'aia in June 2024, before shooting took place from July to November of the same year and ahead of its theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

The first look at the live-action Moana remake and Catherine Laga'aia in the role was recently revealed by Disney with an official poster and teaser trailer.

Disney

Born on December 17, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, Laga'aia was 17 years old at the time of her casting for Moana. Much like Moana herself, the teen actress is of Polynesian descent, as she revealed in an official statement shared by Disney, noting her excitement to "represent young girls who look like [her]:"

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

While honoring her family heritage, Laga'aia will also be taking a big step in her acting career with Moana, marking her first movie appearance. She previously appeared in three episodes of Amazon Prime Video's original Australian drama series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, in 2023.

The actress comes from a rather talented family, as her father, Jay Laga'aia, is an actor himself, and is best known for playing the eyepatch-wearing Captain Typho in Star Wars' prequel trilogy, acting as captain of the Royal Naboo Security Forces.

Jay Laga'aia and his wife, Sandie Jane Laga'aia, have eight children, of whom Catherine is the second-youngest. Her sister, Bella, also looks to be joining the House of Mouse, as her father's Instagram stated she had been "so busy" after shooting a commercial recently at Disney Studios Sydney.

Disney

Catherine Laga'aia is heading up the Moana remake on July 10, 2026, alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is reprising Maui for live-action.

Moana's father, Chief Tui, will be played by Hobbs & Shaw actor John Tui (yes, really). Her mother, Sina, is played by actress Frankie Adams, who, funnily enough, played the older version of Catherine Laga'aia's character Candy Blue in Amazon Prime Video's The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

The Moana Franchise's Future Looks Brighter Than Ever

Provided Moana doesn't flop at the box office like this year's Snow White, the 2026 remake could be the start of a whole new franchise for Catherine Laga'aia. After all, Moana already has an albeit less-beloved animated sequel that was released this year and could similarly be adapted for live-action in years to come.

Additionally, while Laga'aia is preparing to debut as Moana, that doesn't necessarily mean she is replacing Auliʻi Cravalho. Moana 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney, which would presumably bring back the original voice actress and Maui co-star Dwayne Johnson for a new sea-faring adventure.

The sequel's directors teased that Moana 3's story would, as expected, explore the ramifications of her being resurrected as a demigod. If the franchise keeps on winning, such exciting moments could similarly be in Laga'aia's future.