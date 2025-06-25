While Disney is no stranger to sequels and franchises, Walt Disney Animation differs in that the studio has historically stopped short of full trilogies. But according to a new report, the House of Mouse's animation banner is looking to see just how far they'll go with one of its most popular properties.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Moana 3 is reportedly in the works at Walt Disney Animation Studios following Moana 2's box office success. If the threequel moves forward, Moana 3 will join Frozen 3 (when it releases in 2027) as the only theatrical trilogies within the Walt Disney Animation Studios library, a buildout typically reserved for Pixar and Disney live-action films.

Disney

It's worth noting that Moana 2's post-credits scene teased the possibility of a third film. Furthermore, Moana 2's directors spoke about the potential for a Moana 3 following the sequel's release.

Disney first released Moana in 2016, but the movie retained its popularity in subsequent years and stands as one of the most-streamed movies in history. Disney released Moana 2 in 2024 and has a live-action movie releasing in 2026 with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

As for Walt Disney Animation's limited history with sequels and threequels, it's important to note that this does not include Disney's direct-to-video sequels but theatrical films released from the company's main animation branch.

Every Disney Animation Sequel Ahead of Moana 3

The following is a closer look at Disney Animation's sequel history now that Moana 3 is reportedly in development:

The Rescuers Down Under

Disney

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney's first animated movie, may have been released in 1937, but it wasn't until 1990 that Disney released its first animated sequel, The Rescuers Down Under.

A follow-up to 1977's The Rescuers, The Rescuers Down Under reaquainted audiences with Bernard (Bob Newhart) and Bianca (Eva Gabor), two mice who are members of the Rescue Aid Society. In this adventure, the two travel to the Australian Outback to rescue a young boy from a poacher determined to capture an endangered golden eagle.

Fantasia 2000

Disney

If the gap between The Rescuers and Rescuers Down Under was long, Fantasia 2000 blew that timeline away. A whopping 59 years separated the 1999 sequel from the original Fantasia, the latter of which debuted in 1940 as Disney's third animated film.

Like the experimental Fantasia, Fantasia 2000 consisted of animated sequences set to classical music but combined traditional animation with CGI. The film, however, did include the iconic scene from the 1940 original, The Sorcerer's Apprentice featuring Mickey Mouse.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Disney

Disney's sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet reunited Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) in a quest that went beyond the arcade and into the internet.

While Wreck-It Ralph celebrated the history of gaming and nostalgic cameos, Ralph Breaks the Internet built on that concept with its creative take on internet culture and pop culture references, including well-known Disney franchises.

Frozen 2

Disney

Following the record-breaking success and enduring love for 2013's Frozen, Disney released Frozen 2 in 2019, which was set three years after the events of the original blockbuster film.

Frozen 2 featured the original cast (Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad) on a quest to discover the origins of Elsa's magical powers. While not as successful as Frozen's juggernaut run, Frozen 2 still delivered at the box office.

Moana 2

Disney

Originally developed as a Disney+ series, Walt Disney Animation Studios reworked their plans into the 2024 theatrical sequel set three years after the events of 2016's Moana.

In this adventure, which reunited the vocal talent of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, Moana, Maui, and a new supporting cast embark on a new adventure to break the curse of the lost island of Motufetu. The quest changes Moana in ways fans didn't expect, laying the groundwork for Disney to continue her story in a third film.

Zootopia 2

Disney

Set to release on November 25, Zootopia 2 is Disney Animation's next sequel and a follow-up to the truly wildly successful buddy cop Zootopia from 2016.

In addition to Judy Hopps' Ginnifer Goodwin, Nick Wilde's Jason Bateman, and Gazelle's Shakira reprising their roles, Zootopia's voice cast is expanding with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Ke Huy Quan, the latter who plays the mysterious reptile, Gary De'Snake. Since reptiles have a "shady past in Zootopia," his arrival sets Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on their new adventure.

Frozen 3

Disney

As interest in Anna and Elsa has endured since Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation opted to break the mold with the studio's first-ever threequel, Frozen 3 (and possibly Frozen 4), seemingly paving the way for Moana 3 to follow suit.

First announced in early 2023 with a 2026 release date, Frozen 3 is now set to release on November 24, 2027.

