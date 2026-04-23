Disney Calls It Quits With Sydney Sweeney’s 2026 Movie Role

Disney reportedly scrapped Sydney Sweeney's cameo from a long-awaited upcoming sequel for a very good reason. Having risen to her stardom peak through her HBO roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney recently suffered a string of box office flops but has since landed a box office hit with The Housemaid. Despite having her biggest roles at HBO, Sweeney previously worked under Disney in seven episodes of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and one episode of martial arts show Kickin' It at 13 years old.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly (EW), the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios cut Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's cameo from The Devil Wears Prada 2. The outlet confirmed that Sweeney filmed a short scene for the Meryl Streep sequel that would have appeared near the beginning of the film but was axed due to a "creative decision."

HBO

EW revealed that Sweeney was placed to appear in a scene in which Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, Stanley Tucci's Nigel Kipling, and Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs would have visited the Dior offices seeking help from Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton, leading to the Euphoria star's cameo.

Sweeney shot her cameo for an expanded iteration of Blunt's reintroduction in The Devil Wears Prada 2, as she would have been a celebrity client being dressed by Charlton at the Dior offices. However, the scene didn't integrate well within the sequence and thus was scrapped, despite the crew's gratitude for Sweeny's time.

20th Century Studios

The celebrity cameo was one of the biggest Devil Wears Prada 2 spoilers to emerge from the production last year. While Sweeney didn't make it into the finished product, the likes of Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell are still expected to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hits theaters on Friday, May 1.

Sydney Sweeney's Biggest Upcoming Projects

Lionsgate

While Sydney Sweeney won't appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 in May, she will continue her role as Cassie Howard in the latter episodes of HBO's Euphoria Season 3, airing every Sunday. Now out of high school, this season sees Cassie pursuing a career as an OnlyFans model, sparking some online backlash.

Coming off the success of The Housemaid, Sweeney is returning as the abuser-slaying Millie in the December 2027 sequel. The 2025 smash hit already laid the groundwork for The Housemaid's Secret adaptation in a deleted scene.

The actress is also teaming with Netflix to star in a live-action movie based on the mech military sci-fi space opera, Gundam, with Noah Centineo. That isn't the only adaptation on the cards for Sweeney, as she recently signed on to join Wicked director Jon M. Chu in Split Fiction, based on Hazelight Studios' award-winning co-op game that sees two authors imprisoned within their own stories.

While there's no doubt that many fans will be hoping to see Sweeney re-enter the comic book realm, that may be off the table for now after Madame Web, which introduced her as a version of Spider-Woman, flopped critically and financially. That said, given her history with Warner Bros. and HBO, the Euphoria star could next find herself in James Gunn's DCU in a role like Power Girl or Black Canary.