After 4 Box Office Flops, Sydney Sweeney's Latest Thriller Movie Is Officially a Hit

After weathering a string of theatrical disappointments, Sydney Sweeney delivered a long-awaited box office turnaround with her newest thriller. One of Hollywood’s most in-demand young stars, Sweeney appeared in an impressive 12 films between 2020 and 2025, cementing her presence across film and television. She broke out for mainstream audiences as Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 1 in Summer 2019, and at 28, she is now emerging from a period marked by multiple box office flops to headline a bona fide theatrical success.

Following the sneaky triumph of Anyone but You opposite Glen Powell, Sweeney endured a rough box office stretch. The romantic comedy, released in late 2023, became a sleeper hit in early 2024, ballooning to $220.3 million worldwide. Unfortunately, every major release that followed failed to meet expectations, often by a wide margin.

Sydney Sweeney

That downturn began in February 2024 with Sony's Madame Web, widely regarded as one of the worst Marvel releases to date. Despite heavy marketing and franchise branding, the film stalled at $100.5 million globally, over $60 million less than Jared Leto's Morbius.

Addressing the disappointment, Sweeney downplayed the financial results, saying, "I had a really fun time, so that is all that matters to me..."

Sony Pictures

The trend continued one month later with Immaculate, a low-budget religious horror film that opened in March 2024. While the film earned roughly $35 million worldwide against a reported $9 million budget, its performance was still viewed as underwhelming, particularly when compared to genre counterparts like The Nun II, which grossed $269.5 million globally in 2023.

Fast-forward to August 2025, Vertical released Eden, which arrived in theaters with little fanfare and disappeared just as quickly. The film earned only $2.8 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $50 million.

Later that fall, Christy arrived, a passion project for Sweeney in which she portrayed boxer Christy Salters. Released theatrically on November 7, 2025, the film opened to just $1.3 million domestically, despite playing on over 2,000 screens, marking one of the worst wide-release openings of all time.

That sour streak has decisively ended. To close out 2025, Lionsgate released The Housemaid, adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel, and the psychological thriller became a major commercial hit. The film has already earned nearly $95 million domestically and approximately $145 million worldwide, instantly reframing Sweeney's box office narrative. The success has been strong enough that a sequel based on McFadden's follow-up novel, The Housemaid's Secret, was greenlit, with Sweeney officially set to return.

Sydney Sweeney's Major 2026 Comeback

With The Housemaid restoring her box office momentum, Sydney Sweeney is set to remain trending upward in 2026.

One of her most high-profile potential projects is The Devil Wears Prada 2, after she was spotted on set in New York City in August 2025 alongside Emily Blunt, though her role has not yet been officially confirmed.

What is confirmed is her return as Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3, which was filmed from February to November 2025 and is set to premiere in April 2026. The new season features a significant time jump, with Cassie engaged to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and living in the suburbs while reportedly managing an OnlyFans account.

Beyond the recent box office woes, this also follows the American Eagle jeans controversy in July 2025, when a marketing tagline sparked backlash over perceived racial undertones, gaining widespread attention.

Moving into 2026, it should be easier for Sweeney to avoid such controversial headlines and put more of a focus on her successful acting career.