Official Sydney Sweeney Marvel Photos Prove How Much Fans Missed Out On

New photos from Sydney Sweeney's Marvel experience prove what Marvel fans missed from what was expected to be an exciting team-up. Behind a slew of thrilling movies and TV shows over the last couple of years, Sweeney became arguably the most famous actress on the planet for an extended time. Included in that run was a Marvel project, but that was far from a highlight for the Emmy-nominated star.

Sony Pictures released new promotional images for 2024's Madame Web. Madame Web was the first of four Marvel movies released in 2024, and one of three from Sony Pictures. Sweeney played an important role in this film as Julia Carpenter alongside stars like Dakota Johnson, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced. However, like her costars, Sweeney's most notable moments became some of the most underwhelming parts of this film's run.

Shared by @archivesyds, fans saw new still images of Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter in her black and silver Spider-Woman suit. Showing images of Sweeney with a smile on her face and others with a more serious look, the actress dons the Spider-Woman outfit that was only seen in Ezekiel Sims' visions of the future.

Another set of images, shared by @NebsGoodTakes, shows off Sweeney next to pictures of Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin and Isabela Merced's Anya Corazon, who also suited up as superheroes. Franklin donned a blue and red suit, while Corazon's suit had a green and silver color scheme.

Coming from @el_geek_barbado, Dakota Johnson's bright red superhero suit gets its time in the spotlight. This comes with a large white spider web on the chest area, giving Madame Web one of her signature looks from the comics.

While fans have gotten other looks at these suits after the film's release, they remind viewers of how disappointing this movie was upon its February 2024 debut. All three of these suits only appeared on screen for about a minute in flashbacks and the film's final scene, as the story used them about as minimally as it possibly could.

Madame Web was one of Sony Pictures' recent superhero outings, centering on Cassandra Webb and the accident that led to her getting superpowers. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Anya Corazon, the film featured Johnson's Cassie Webb protecting three young women, who were all destined to become superheroes in their own right. Madame Web is now streaming on Netflix.

Will Sydney Sweeney Return to Marvel After Madame Web?

Sony Pictures

Even after Madame Web became one of the biggest flops of 2024, Sweeney looks back fondly on making the movie, saying she had "a really fun time" bringing her heroine to life. However, with Sony likely moving away from its Spider-Man universe after multiple theatrical bombs, the odds of Sweeney playing this role again are slim to none.

Elsewhere, Sweeney is a popular fancast for the MCU, with some fans wanting to see her take on other roles across the greater Marvel Universe. Names like Spider-Man's Black Cat and the X-Men's Emma Frost have come up often, although Sweeney has not commented on whether she would want to return to the superhero genre.

Also important to keep in mind is Sweeney's packed schedule, as she is one of the busiest actresses currently working. The Euphoria star has another season of her hit show still to film, along with a couple of new movies set to be released over the next few years.

While the Madame Web star seems open to taking on any number of on-screen opportunities, many will be curious to find out whether she dips her toes into another superhero project anytime soon.