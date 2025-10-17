Sony’s Worst Marvel Movie Is Leaving Netflix Soon, And Moving To Disney+

Madame Web, which is regarded as the worst in Sony Pictures' history, is about to change homes from Netflix to Disney+. Sony's Spider-Man Universe had quite a challenging run over its six years on the big screen, which led Sony to end this cycle of Marvel movies at the end of 2024. The studio continues pushing these movies onto different streaming services, hoping they succeed for new audiences.

Madame Web will leave Netflix and move to Disney+ in the USA as of Friday, November 14, 2025. According to What's On Netflix, this move comes after an 18-month stint on Netflix. However, Madame Web has not yet streamed on Disney+ internationally, as the licensing deal between Sony Pictures and Disney covers only the Pay 2 window in the United States.

Of the six movies that make up Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web is generally regarded as the franchise's biggest flop. While Rotten Tomatoes lists the movie's Popcornmeter score (audience rating) at 53%, its Tomatometer score (critic rating) sits at a disappointing 10%, the lowest of all six films. It also has the second-lowest box office numbers, grossing about $100.5 million worldwide against a reported $80-100 million budget.

Madame Web is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, telling Cassandra Web's origin story as she has a near-death experience that gives her precognitive abilities that allow her to see the future. Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Web alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Madame Web is streaming on Netflix but will move to Disney+ as of November 14, 2025.

Which Sony Marvel Movies Are on Disney+?

The only two films from Sony's Spider-Man Universe that currently stream on Disney+ are 2018's Venom and 2022's Morbius, two of the first three movies released chronologically. This is partially tied back to a deal Sony signed with Netflix in 2022, which gave the streamer an exclusive Pay-1 window licensing deal in the United States. Because that deal was signed after the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it is unknown where that movie falls in this deal.

Following Madame Web's release in February 2024, Sony released two more movies within this universe: Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter. While Venom 3 performed better financially and critically than Madame Web ($478 million at the box office), Kraven nearly matched Dakota Johnson's film as one of the worst in the franchise. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, it boasts only a 15% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $62 million at the global box office, the lowest total in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

While Kraven marked the end of the road for this Sony saga, that movie and Venom 3 are both streaming on Netflix before moving to Disney+ in the next few years.

Thankfully, Sony has Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to look forward to in 2027, which should bring plenty of success after the first two movies became some of the best-reviewed superhero films in history.