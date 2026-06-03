Tom Holland Unveils Perfect R-Rated Spider-Man Plan After Brand New Day

Tom Holland wants to go all-in on a R-rated project for Spider-Man (but it comes with a major catch).

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland revealed his desire to incorporate Spider-Man in an R-rated project involving Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Seeing Spider-Man on a live-action R-rated project set in the MCU sounds like a fan fever dream, but it's trickier than it seems due to the web-slinger's family-friendly image, requiring careful navigation to avoid alienating younger audiences. Despite that, 2026's Spider-Noir pushes boundaries by embracing a mature Spider-Man story with its historic TV-14 rating, indicating that anything is possible in this day and age. 

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Tom Holland expressed his excitement about bringing his version of Spider-Man into an R-rated Punisher project, flipping the script on Jon Bernthal's street-level vigilante crossover over into Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The MCU actor noted that he is interested in seeing what "an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like" if it happens down the line: 

"I would love to pop up in one of [Punisher’s] shows. Let’s see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like. I’m so grateful for Jon for taking the leap and being a part of the film, and I would love to repay the favour."

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Sony Pictures

Spider-Noir's historical feat with its TV-14 rating could be the first big step for Tom Holland's crossover into a bloody, violent project like The Punisher, proving that bolder tonal swings are possible. 

Interestingly, Spider-Man already dipped into R-rated territory in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies, but the catch is that it wasn't in live-action. Although it was set on an alternate Earth, it was the best opportunity for fans to witness a version of Spider-Man completely let loose in a gory, violent format. 

Spider-Man Tears Zombie Heads, Marvel Zombies, R-rated
Marvel Animation

This stark precedent proves that Marvel is willing to let Spider-Man embrace darker, adult themes in the right format, at the right time, and in the right creative context. While an R-rated Spider-Man project remains a big ask and poses many challenges behind the scenes, projects like Marvel Zombies and Spider-Noir prove that the character can thrive when the safety net is removed. 

How a Spider-Man & Punisher R-Rated Project Could Look

Tom Holland's willingness to explore the R-rated division of Marvel as Spider-Man is a positive sign, and he is the perfect actor to convince Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to allow his Peter Parker to crossover to Disney+ and join Punisher for either another Special Presentation or a guest spot in a potential The Punisher Season 3. 

While the usual quips and comedic exchanges between Punisher and Spider-Man are expected to happen regardless of rating, an R-rated project between the two street-level heroes would show the chemistry between the pair, showcasing a version of Spider-Man not holding back while Punisher does his usual lethal justice.  

What can make this Spider-Man and Punisher R-rated project more compelling is for Marvel to find a way to flip the script by letting Frank Castle step in and prevent Peter Parker from killing a villain or a random thug. 

Seeing Holland's Spider-Man with blood on his hands reinforces the idea that this is not the MCU web-slinger fans once knew, and it's all up to Frank to pull him back to the light, effectively humanizing him and continuing what The Punisher: One Last Kill established

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Spider-Man 4
Release Date
TBA
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Tom Holland
Zendaya
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING