Tom Holland Unveils Perfect R-Rated Spider-Man Plan After Brand New Day

Tom Holland revealed his desire to incorporate Spider-Man in an R-rated project involving Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Seeing Spider-Man on a live-action R-rated project set in the MCU sounds like a fan fever dream, but it's trickier than it seems due to the web-slinger's family-friendly image, requiring careful navigation to avoid alienating younger audiences. Despite that, 2026's Spider-Noir pushes boundaries by embracing a mature Spider-Man story with its historic TV-14 rating, indicating that anything is possible in this day and age.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Tom Holland expressed his excitement about bringing his version of Spider-Man into an R-rated Punisher project, flipping the script on Jon Bernthal's street-level vigilante crossover over into Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The MCU actor noted that he is interested in seeing what "an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like" if it happens down the line:

"I would love to pop up in one of [Punisher’s] shows. Let’s see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like. I’m so grateful for Jon for taking the leap and being a part of the film, and I would love to repay the favour."

Sony Pictures

Spider-Noir's historical feat with its TV-14 rating could be the first big step for Tom Holland's crossover into a bloody, violent project like The Punisher, proving that bolder tonal swings are possible.

Interestingly, Spider-Man already dipped into R-rated territory in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies, but the catch is that it wasn't in live-action. Although it was set on an alternate Earth, it was the best opportunity for fans to witness a version of Spider-Man completely let loose in a gory, violent format.

Marvel Animation

This stark precedent proves that Marvel is willing to let Spider-Man embrace darker, adult themes in the right format, at the right time, and in the right creative context. While an R-rated Spider-Man project remains a big ask and poses many challenges behind the scenes, projects like Marvel Zombies and Spider-Noir prove that the character can thrive when the safety net is removed.

How a Spider-Man & Punisher R-Rated Project Could Look

Tom Holland's willingness to explore the R-rated division of Marvel as Spider-Man is a positive sign, and he is the perfect actor to convince Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to allow his Peter Parker to crossover to Disney+ and join Punisher for either another Special Presentation or a guest spot in a potential The Punisher Season 3.

While the usual quips and comedic exchanges between Punisher and Spider-Man are expected to happen regardless of rating, an R-rated project between the two street-level heroes would show the chemistry between the pair, showcasing a version of Spider-Man not holding back while Punisher does his usual lethal justice.

What can make this Spider-Man and Punisher R-rated project more compelling is for Marvel to find a way to flip the script by letting Frank Castle step in and prevent Peter Parker from killing a villain or a random thug.

Seeing Holland's Spider-Man with blood on his hands reinforces the idea that this is not the MCU web-slinger fans once knew, and it's all up to Frank to pull him back to the light, effectively humanizing him and continuing what The Punisher: One Last Kill established.