Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoilers - Every Detail About the Ending, Plot Twists, and Villain Surprises From MCU Movie Reports, Interviews and Marketing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing campaign and promotional wave revealed major plot details, twists, and character details about the Tom Holland-led movie ahead of its premiere. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures had been going all-in to ensure Spider-Man: Brand New Day's success, flooding the final stretch before its July 31 premiere with an aggressive marketing campaign packed with exclusive San Diego Comic-Con footage, cast interviews, a wave of trailers, and major hints about Sadie Sink's character.

Several intriguing details, such as the Smart Hulk's return and the inspirations from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man suits, have piqued interest in Brand New Day. Despite that, the marketing campaign has revealed far more, providing fans with an unusually detailed preview of what to expect while still managing to hide its biggest spoilers.

Every Spoiler Revealed In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Promotional Push

Spider-Man Fights Smart Hulk

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At Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, The Punisher star Jon Bernthal introduced exclusive footage of Spider-Man and the Punisher teaming up against Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

What's interesting about this reveal is that the pair of MCU heroes is fighting Smart Hulk instead of Savage Hulk. In the clip. Spider-Man is still using his traditional web-shooters, indicating that this fight takes place early in the movie.

Smart Hulk's inclusion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day carries significant narrative weight. It's possible that whoever the villain ends up being in Brand New Day finds a way to push Banner's limits, turning him from the Smart Hulk to the more Savage version of the hero. This is important because it establishes that the merged Banner-Hulk personality remains the character's default state, meaning that the Savage Hulk rampage is temporary.

Brand New Day's Score is Missing Something

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day composer Michael Giacchino discussed the MCU film's score during an SDCC panel, Musical Anatomy of a Superhero. Giacchino confirmed that he stripped notes from the original Spider-Man: Homecoming theme to represent the "missing pieces" in Peter Parker's life:

"What if we start removing all the extraneous notes from the theme in the way that represents pulling away all the pieces of his life that he doesn't have anymore?"

Giacchino noted the approach made the score feel "down to its base roots," ultimately reflecting Peter's isolation after Doctor Strange's memory-wipe spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While it is unknown if Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds will regain their memory of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it will be interesting to see if the "missing pieces" in the score will be restored once it happens, serving as a musical cue to the audience that the pair now remembers their past lives with Peter.

Sadie Sink is Wearing Jean Grey-Inspired Clothes

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Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains one of the film's closely guarded secrets in marketing. The only glimpses of the character in the trailer were quick shots of Sink wearing a hoodie, seemingly controlling other people's minds. Promo images, footage, and press tour looks have fueled speculation that she is, in fact, Jean Grey.

In one widely discussed shot from the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo, Sadie Sink's clothing appears to be inspired by Jean Grey's new X-Men uniform, and some have also noted that she has green eyes, a classic comic-book trait for the X-Men member.

These visual cues, combined with the psychic influence and hints of mind-control, lean into the long-running theory that Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking the character's MCU introduction. If true, 2026 marks the start of the X-Men era in the MCU, an exciting phase ahead of the game-changing events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Brand New Day's Hidden Villain

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional materials and casting reports already confirmed Marvin Jones III's role as Tombstone in the film. Still, the new MCU villain has been deliberately kept largely out of the trailers and major footage, making him one of Brand New Day's more low-key reveals.

While fans have yet to see Tombstone in action due to being hidden from promos, official looks at the villain have already surfaced via a New York City promotional pop-up styled like Peter Parker's board inside his room. The design stayed comic-accurate, with the MCU's version incorporating pale skin, white hair, and a sharp suit-and-tie look reminiscent of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

It seems as if the first looks at the character's position: Tombstone at the height of his criminal empire in New York, making him one of the wildcards who could be pulling the strings to make Spider-Man's life difficult in the film. Marvin Jones III's casting as Tombstone also makes MCU history because he previously voiced a version of the villain in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

How Spider-Man Beats The Hulk

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A new image from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, shared by Empire, could strongly hint at how Spider-Man will defeat the Hulk in the film. The still shows Zendaya's MJ standing over Peter's shoulder at his workbench as he works on a small device. The schematic on his computer seems to match Banner's Hulk inhibitor device, the same technology that allows Bruce to "contain" his Hulk persona.

Brand New Day's trailers confirmed that Peter seeks out Banner for help with his own accelerating mutations. Direct physical combat is effectively impossible against Hulk, so the smarter approach appears to be repairing or recreating the inhibitor to force a reversion to Banner.

Given Peter's genius-level intellect and scrappiness, combined with an assist from Punisher, this might be the only way to contain the green rage monster.

Brand New Day's Ending is...

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In a Japanese promotional interview for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Mrs. Green Apple, Tom Holland came close to spoiling the film's ending, saying something along the lines of "As emotional as the movie, it does end..." before being cut off. Zendaya interjected with "No, don't say that," and Jacob Batalon added, "Let's just keep it locked."

Tom Holland's near-slip strongly suggested the film, while heavily emotional, concludes on a more hopeful, joyful, or optimistic note, contrasting the darker tone that precedes it.

This is quite interesting because it aligns with Michael Giacchino's decision to strip notes from the classic Spider-Man theme. A restored version of the score in the final moments could serve as an indicator that Peter is beginning to reconnect with the people and hope he thought he'd lost forever.