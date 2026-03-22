Jean Grey’s Role In Spider-Man Brand New Day Might Be Rooted In This Forgotten Marvel Story

There are far more questions than answers following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer. The movie's main villain remains a mystery, and Peter Parker is dealing with a mysterious illness that many believe will force him to learn to fight with six arms rather than the standard two. However, all that can wait its turn in line as there is a more important topic to discuss: Sadie Sink's character.

Sink's face doesn't appear in the new look at Brand New Day, despite the movie's July 31 release date being only a few months out. The powers that be at Marvel Studios are working hard to keep her character's identity secret, offering only a glimpse of her from behind while she's wearing a hood. But even that's enough to go on when the Internet can comb through every second of footage for clues.

The colors Sink's mysterious figure wears in the Brand New Day trailer are yellow and green, the same ones that Jean Grey donned for many years. And if that wasn't enough evidence to confirm the popular theory, there's also a telepath on the loose in the movie who's using their powers to control minds. Now, the conversation is less about whether Sink is playing Jean and more about what she's up to in her MCU debut. Thankfully, there are decades worth of source material to look through for an explanation.

This Marvel Comics Storyline Explains Jean Grey's Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Comics

Like the X-Men, Spider-Man doesn't have the best relationship with the public. Many, including Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson, view him as a menace, making life harder for the law enforcement tasked with keeping New York City safe. So, it should come as no surprise that Peter lends Charles Xavier's band of merry mutants a time now and again and vice versa. There is one team-up that stands out more than most right now, though, as it features both Spider-Man and Jean Grey in prominent roles.

In Spectacular Spider-Man #197, the crafty villain Professor Power decided to pick a fight with the X-Men, kidnapping all but one member of the team, Jean. Spider-Man witnessed the crime because he and his mutant allies had just stopped a bank robbery together and wasted no time jumping into action. While infiltrating Power's hideout in the next issue, Spider-Man ran into Jean, who was using her telepathy to clear the guards from her path.

Together, Jean and Spider-Man thwarted Power's plans and guided the X-Men to safety. Spider-Man fought so bravely, in fact, that Jean kissed him on the cheek as they went their separate ways, proving how strong their bond was.

The MCU's version of Jean may not be so friendly to Peter, since she doesn't know him from any other vigilante in a costume. However, they could be after the same thing and just not realize it.

It's no secret that the Department of Damage Control is rounding up enhanced individuals in the MCU, and with it set to return in Brand New Day, it's fair to assume mutants are on its radar. If the heads of the organization have already gotten their hands on some of Jean's friends, she's probably looking for a way to get them back, no matter the cost.

Spider-Man will probably have a thing or two to say about her methods, but he doesn't want to see innocent mutants get hurt any more than Jean. The two must find common ground if they're going to succeed and build a relationship as strong as their one in the comics.