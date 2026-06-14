Marvel Studios Officially Replaces the MCU Timeline's Final Show

Marvel Studios just replaced the final TV show on its official MCU timeline, and the shake-up involves two of its most recent Disney+ series. The studio keeps a chronological watch order on Disney+, ranking every movie and series by when its story takes place rather than by premiere date. Fans naturally treat the list as the definitive word on canon placement, and Marvel adjusts it whenever a new project debuts.

The latest version of that timeline moves Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 past Wonder Man, making Matt Murdock’s series the final TV show in MCU continuity. This update is interesting because it means the two shows have now swapped spots. When Marvel first slotted Born Again Season 2 into the order in late March, days after its Disney+ premiere, Wonder Man closed out the list as the furthest story in the franchise’s chronology.

Marvel Television

Marvel republished its complete timeline guide this month, and the closing bit of the chronology looks different from how it did in March. Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps lead into Wonder Man, which now precedes Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The Punisher: One Last Kill, the Jon Bernthal special that debuted on May 12, follows them both and caps the entire order.

One Last Kill is a one-off Marvel Television Special Presentation, the same format as Werewolf by Night, so Born Again keeps the distinction of final TV series on the list while Frank Castle’s mature-rated special stands as the last entry overall.

Born Again's Season 2 placement aligns with what showrunner Dario Scardapane established on screen. The new episodes pick up six months after the Season 1 finale, which takes place in early 2027 within the MCU’s internal calendar. That math places Wilson Fisk’s citywide crackdown around fall 2027, after the events of Thunderbolts.

Marvel Television

The probable reason for the swap comes down to how much in-universe time Wonder Man actually covers. In-show dates put the first six episodes around April 2027, after the Born Again Season 1 finale but before the six-month jump to Season 2. The final two episodes then skip ahead a few months, presumably about two, unfolding during principal photography of Simon Williams’ movie. So far, all of that comfortably predates Fisk’s fall 2027 crackdown.

The complication is the finale’s closing phases, which jump to the finished film’s Hollywood premiere with no date attached. A real blockbuster needs around a year of production and post-production before it reaches theaters, and applying that standard schedule pushes the premiere into summer 2028, long after Born Again Season 2. That logic explains the original March order. Marvel ranked the show by where its ending fell, not where most of its story happened.

The new placement points to one of two conclusions. Either Marvel now considers the premiere to happen far sooner, compressing the movie’s entire production into roughly six months, a turnaround almost unheard of for a film that size, or the studio simply decided the timeline should reflect where the bulk of a story happens instead of its final scene.

What Are the Implications of Marvel’s Latest Timeline Swap?

If Marvel genuinely shortened Wonder Man’s window, the likeliest motive involves Season 2. Marvel already renewed the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led series, and a sophomore season needs to fit somewhere in the timeline. The Thunderbolts post-credits scene jumps 14 months toward Avengers: Doomsday, parking the crossover around the end of 2028 in-universe.

A Season 1 finale set in summer 2028 would leave Season 2 almost no breathing room before Doomsday rewrites the board. Pulling the ending back toward October 2027 opens up a full year of story space, which becomes essential if the new season arrives in 2027 ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars and needs to play out before the crossover begins.

The timeline order will keep changing, and it'll be interesting to see if Marvel makes another swap of this kind again. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is in production ahead of a 2027 premiere, Bernthal’s Punisher returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, and each arrival will influence how the timeline looks. Below is the current full MCU timeline: