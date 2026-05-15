Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Makes MCU History With Post-Credits Decision

The way Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 closed out its run made a small piece of MCU history, even if the credits gave nothing away. Marvel has become famous for its post-credits scenes, the short clip at the end of a movie or show that teases what comes next. For more than a decade, fans learned to stay in their seats because something extra almost always waited for them. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 followed that rule, ending its finale with a scene of Frank Castle escaping Wilson Fisk's secret prison.

Season 2, on the other hand, broke from that pattern. The finale, The Southern Cross, ended with no post-credits scene at all. This decision gets even more interesting when you consider what came right before it.

Marvel Television

Wonder Man, the MCU's previous live-action release, also skipped a credits scene. The series dropped all eight episodes on Disney+ on January 27, introducing Simon Williams, a struggling actor with ionic powers, to the world. Following his break-in at the DODC facility in the finale to rescue his close friend, Trevor Slattery, the character's arc concluded without any post-credits teasers. For the first time ever, two live-action MCU projects in a row arrived without one, and the streak did not stop there.

Marvel Television

The Punisher: One Last Kill arrived on May 12, one week after the Born Again finale. The Special Presentation, which follows Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle as he searches for meaning beyond revenge, also has no post-credits. Three live-action MCU projects in a row now share this trait, making it a back-to-back-to-back occurrence. This post-credits decision is historic as it marks the first time ever that Marvel Studios has done this.

Given its standalone nature, it is unsurprising that Wonder Man bypassed any post-credits setup. However, the lack of a stinger in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 caught many by surprise. Fans widely predicted that a tease for the MCU’s future street-level corner was probably being reserved for One Last Kill, but the special ultimately avoided a post-credits scene as well. In retrospect, Marvel likely skipped a traditional tease for both because Born Again's finale itself delivered more than enough setup for what lies ahead.

Marvel Television

The post-credits scene trend started with Nick Fury visiting Tony Stark at the end of Iron Man in 2008. It then became a fixture across the Infinity Saga. The scenes gave the MCU a sense of momentum, each one pointing toward the next chapter. That habit has loosened over the past few years. Avengers: Endgame skipped the tradition to give the Infinity Saga a clean ending. Secret Invasion became the first MCU show to drop the trend entirely, and Agatha All Along followed.

Many Phase 6 projects are notorious for excluding post-credit scenes. The animated series Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies both arrived without credits scenes. Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and The Punisher: One Last Kill now extend that thinking into live-action, leading to this historic moment.

Upcoming MCU Post-Credits Scenes Predictions For Phase 6 Movies & Shows

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, and it has the strongest case for a post-credits scene among the upcoming MCU releases. The film picks up four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the world having forgotten Peter Parker exists. He protects New York anonymously while his powers go through a strange and dangerous evolution, one that trailers suggest pushes him toward the Man-Spider transformation pulled from Marvel Comics and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner both appear in the film, and Sadie Sink is reportedly playing Jean Grey. Any interesting developments involving any of these characters could influence a post-credits scene. If Sink is truly playing Jean Grey, it wouldn’t be surprising if the film includes a stinger setting up her next appearance, especially now that Marvel is laying the groundwork to integrate the mutants into the MCU. Brand New Day could also tease juicy details about Avengers: Doomsday through an after-credits scene.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ on October 14 as the third and final chapter of the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. The eight-episode series follows Paul Bettany's White Vision, the rebuilt synthezoid who holds the original Vision's memories as he searches for purpose.

James Spader returns as Ultron with one intriguing design change, and Ruaridh Mollica plays Tommy Maximoff, also known as Speed. Those two names alone open real doors. Tommy's presence ties directly into the future of Wanda's children, a thread Agatha All Along already started pulling with Wiccan. A credits scene here could confirm where the Maximoff twins go next, or hint at whether Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch factors into the MCU again after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday closes out 2026 on December 18, and it is the project least likely to skip a credits scene. The Russo brothers' film pulls heroes from across the multiverse against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and it leads straight into Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. A two-part Avengers story practically demands an after-credits scene to bridge the gap between the two films.

History backs this up as Avengers: Infinity War used its post-credits scene to set up Captain Marvel and, by extension, Endgame. The one time an Avengers movie went without a tease was Endgame itself, a deliberate full stop on an era. Doomsday is the opposite of a full stop; it is the runway for the next one. There's a big chance that the heroes suffer a heavy defeat in Doomsday, and a credits scene becomes the obvious tool to twist the knife and point fans toward Secret Wars. Despite the unusual trend with post-credits scenes this year, the back half of Phase 6 looks ready to reignite a trend Marvel Studios has become famous for.