Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Kingpin’s Striking Design Change

New photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 highlight a wild new design change for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. While Wilson Fisk's journey in Season 2 is still being revealed, Matt Murdock's greatest adversary is already confirmed to be back in action when the show returns for its third season on Disney+. D'Onofrio's powerful antagonist will continue to be a thorn in Matt Murdock's side, but this time, he will bring a new flavor to the show.

New set photos revealed the first look at Vincent D'Onofrio in his return to the MCU as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Season 3 of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again. Shared by @WarlingHD on X, D'Onofrio is seen looking less distinguished than he ever has before, wearing a casual shirt, a long winter jacket, and a beanie on top of his head. He also dons a thick, white, Santa Claus-esque beard as he stands on the sidewalk.

This is the first time in D'Onofrio's 11-year MCU tenure that he has donned a beard, and it also sets him up for a story unlike anything that he has gone through in past MCU projects.

While Fisk still reigns as the Mayor of New York City, he recently alluded to stepping down from the position before the end of the season, which comes after his latest bloody meeting with Matt Murdock. As of writing, there are no reports about what Fisk's role will be in Season 3, which may not be revealed until Season 2 comes to an end.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to push forward into Season 3, marking the first live-action Disney+ series in the MCU to run for that long. Starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Season 3 will also reunite the Defenders for the first time since 2017, as Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) are all expected to have roles in the show. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2027.

Will Fisk Return to Power in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Marvel Television

Wilson Fisk is a character who has never not had some level of power in more than a decade of stories in the Netflix shows and the MCU on Disney+. He first appeared in Daredevil on Netflix as an emotionally complex crime lord who worked to unite the Russian, Chinese, and Japanese mobs in a quest to rule over Hell's Kitchen and expand his empire.

Even after going to jail in Season 2, he rose back to power during the rest of the Daredevil series before taking on a new challenge in Daredevil: Born Again, being elected the Mayor of New York City. He even went so far as to enact martial law over the city at the end of Season 1 to consolidate power and silence any political opposition that stood in his way.

Looking forward, with Fisk now standing on the streets of New York without his classic suit and tie combo, many are wondering how Season 2 will end, should he officially step down from his post as mayor. This was already teased in the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Zabryna Guevara's Sheila Riviera was seen awarding the web-slinger a key to the city (a job usually reserved for the mayor).

No matter how this story unfolds, Fisk will remain a key player in the greater MCU timeline, and he is sure to do anything he can to be one of the city's most influential forces.