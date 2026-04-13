Netflix Defenders Reassembled: Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones Actors Share Official Marvel Return Photo

A new photo seemingly proves that Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones will return as the Defenders in the MCU. Since Charlie Cox first returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans wondered when the day would finally come for all the former stars behind Netflix's Defenders Saga to reassemble under Marvel Studios' watch.

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter shared a new behind-the-scenes selfie from the set of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Posted on Instagram, Colter sits in a dark van wearing a black suit with a gold tie and vest under a long black jacket. Next to him are Finn Jones (who plays Danny Rand/Iron Fist) and Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), with Ritter wearing Jessica's classic black leather jacket.

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This photo may prove that Colter and Jones will return to their roles as Luke Cage and Danny Rand, respectively, for the first time since Netflix's Defenders Saga. For Ritter, this will be her second season of work under Marvel Studios as Jessica Jones, as she will appear before the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

As of writing, Marvel has not confirmed Colter or Jones' returns to their Defenders roles, nor has the studio given any indication of what their roles may be. Cage was last seen taking over the Harlem's Paradise nightclub, seemingly as a crime boss, in the second season of his solo show, while Rand last appeared in Season 2 of Iron Fist when he traveled to Asia with Ward Meachum to track down the origins of the moniker.

Daredevil: Born Again is in the middle of its second season on Disney+, bringing back Charlie Cox's Daredevil for another round of action in New York City. This season will pit him against Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk, and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will star in at least one episode as well. New episodes of Born Again debut on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6 p.m PT/9 p.m. ET.

What To Expect From Luke Cage & Iron Fist in Daredevil: Born Again

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Considering Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is still airing, there are still plenty of questions about where Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones will be by the end of the season. There is also the question of filling in where Luke Cage and Iron Fist have been in their absences from the MCU, as neither has been seen since their solo series ended in 2018.

Danny Rand will have to make his way back into the United States after his trip to Asia by this time, while Luke Cage's return is a little easier due to his job running Harlem's Paradise. The nightclub even appeared as an Easter egg in Born Again's first episode in Season 1, meaning Luke is likely a major player in the New York underbelly before he reappears publicly.

This team also has a number of villains they could team up to face in Season 3, especially if Marvel decides to move away from Kingpin for a short time. Whether it be one of their past villains from Netflix or somebody already introduced into another MCU property, New York is sure to have its fair share of danger and problems for this quartet to address.

Their return could also bring other exciting new developments, particularly if Luke and Jessica reignite the relationship they had for a short time in the Jessica Jones solo series. While plenty of mystery remains, having this group back together again marks the culmination of everything Marvel Studios and Netflix started in 2015, finally bringing them all into the same story within the greater MCU.