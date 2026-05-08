Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Will Officially Include 8 Characters From Netflix’s Marvel Universe

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is underway, and it's already confirmed to feature a handful of characters returning from the original Netflix Marvel saga. Before Marvel Studios regained the rights to its heroes, the Defenders existed across six different shows on Netflix: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders. After each of these shows was canceled, the future of the Defenders was unclear until Marvel Studios brought the universe back with its same actors in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Disney+ show has become the official gateway for the characters from the Netflix shows to fully integrate into the MCU, as made especially clear in Born Again Season 2. Marvel Studios has opted to make Daredevil: Born Again one of its annual shows, and with Season 3 already in production, several returning characters have been confirmed.

Every Marvel Netflix Character Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 So Far

Daredevil

Marvel Television

It should come as no surprise that the titular star will be back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, who dramatically revealed to the world his secret identity in the Season 2 finale. As a result, Matt will find himself imprisoned in Season 3, with the Disney+ show seemingly moving to adapt the Devil in Cell Block D comic arc.

Cox was the first Marvel Netflix actor to appear in a Marvel Studios project in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened the door for all sorts of crossovers between the TV and movie universes. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will mark the sixth time that Cox has led a season of TV as Daredevil, which appears to be leading toward another full-blown Defenders reunion.

Kingpin

Marvel Television

Daredevil and Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) rivalry will continue in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, although it will look very different this time. After serving as Mayor of New York City for two seasons, the last episode saw Kingpin admit defeat, giving up his seat as mayor to take a plea bargain that allowed him to avoid prison and live in exile.

There's not much that can come between Kingpin and his home turf, so undoubtedly, he'll be back sooner or later in New York City to continue to give Daredevil trouble.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

Jessica Jones made her long-awaited return in the back half of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, with Krysten Ritter reprising her role as the superpowered private investigator. Not only did her appearance bring back some of the enjoyable chemistry between Jessica and Daredevil, but it also confirmed a strong new arc for her character as a mother to a young daughter.

Ritter has teased that a spin-off Jessica Jones project may be in negotiations, but regardless, she's been sighted on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set, confirming that Jessica is here to stay.

Luke Cage

Marvel Television

Following Ritter's return, all anyone's been asking Mike Colter for months is whether he'd be back as Luke Cage as well. Fans got their wish in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's finale, which saw Luke Cage return from his mission for Mr. Charles and reunite with Jessica and his daughter, Danielle.

While this moment was successfully hidden from fans, the return of Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 was not, as Colter was spotted on set alongside his co-stars. Colter has shared that he hopes to do something new with his Marvel character for his return, and with Mayor Fisk's spot now open, many suspect that this new direction could be political for Cage.

Iron Fist

Marvel Television

Finn Jones' Iron Fist is now the only Netflix Defenders character not to have appeared in a Marvel Studios project, but not for long. Set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 have confirmed the core four (or at least core three) will be reunited in the next season, as Jones, Ritter, and Colter were spotted together.

Iron Fist faced a lot of trouble in its initial run, with everything from poor fight choreography to a lack of compelling character writing being lobbied at the show. But Danny Rand remains a key part of the Defenders team, and he'll have a second shot in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Bullseye

Marvel Television

Wilson Bethel's villainous assassin Bullseye carried over from the Netflix saga to become a huge antagonist in Daredevil: Born Again after he killed Foggy Nelson. The vigilante has since switched sides frequently, eventually landing on a team that was neither Kingpin's nor Daredevil's.

In the Season 2 finale, Bullseye is seen taking Luke Cage's place as Mr. Charles' vigilante for hire, with the two of them jetting off to an international location. This sets up an intriguing arc for Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 as

Karen Page

Marvel Television

After reprising her character for just a small role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page came back in a big way in Season 2. She became a guiding, sometimes ruthless, light for Daredevil in Season 2, as Matt and Karen rekindled their romance and struggled with the weight of carrying the rebellion against Fisk.

After Karen was arrested and eventually freed in court thanks to Matt, the couple had only a few brief, peaceful moments to enjoy their success before Matt was imprisoned. Karen will no doubt be looking for ways to see Matt freed from prison in Season 3.

Brett Mahoney

Marvel Television

Royce Johnson's Detective Brett Mahoney had a presence in Netflix's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher before reprising his role in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. An Instagram story posted by Mahoney has all but confirmed his return in Season 3, as the actor shared "Suit up time, Detective Mahoney." Mahoney has served as an inside man for the New York police department for Daredevil and his team, and with Matt now in prison, his intel will be more important than ever.