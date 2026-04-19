7 Years Later, Marvel Studios Is Finally Releasing a Proper Sequel to Netflix's Jessica Jones

Netflix's Jessica Jones will finally get a proper sequel in the MCU, courtesy of Marvel Studios' next release. While speculation ran rampant about Krysten Ritter's return to the MCU for years, Marvel was unsure where it wanted to take the Defenders characters in the wider MCU. With Daredevil: Born Again's 2025 debut, that story gained instant clarity within the larger narrative.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's upcoming episodes will bring Krysten Ritter into the cast to reprise her role as Jessica Jones. This will be the first time Ritter has been in an MCU project since Season 3 of her solo series, Jessica Jones, which aired on Netflix in 2019 (seven years ago).

Marvel Television

This gives Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 the chance to act as the first sequel to the Jessica Jones series since the show concluded. At the end of that series, Jessica stopped her adoptive sister, Rachael Taylor's Trish Walker, from killing her, imprisoning her in the Raft (alongside multiple other major MCU villains).

Marvel Television

Jessica also reunites with Mike Colter's Luke Cage for the first time since The Defenders, as he shows up in her office to give her guidance about Trish. Reflecting on his own experience sending his own brother, Diamondback, to prison, he helped Jessica accept the reality of what she had to do.

Additionally, Jessica decides to stay in New York to continue her work as a private investigator after initially considering heading to Mexico in the wake of her experience with Trish. After taking back control of Alias Investigations, she hears David Tennant's Kilgrave in her head, showing her struggles with her lingering PTSD as she pushes forward to protect people with her own brand of justice.

Marvel Studios will continue the Defenders Saga's legacy in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, coming as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Krysten Ritter, Season 2 will pick up with Matt Murdock on the run from Wilson Fisk as the Anti-Vigilante Task Force imposes its will and enforces Fisk's declaration of martial law over the city. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on March 24.

Where Jessica Jones Will Go in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Fans will have plenty to catch up on with Jessica Jones' return to action in Born Again Season 2, marking Ritter's first MCU appearance in seven years. Thankfully, reports noted that the show will do all it can to fill in the blanks in her journey before she teams up with Matt Murdock in their first interaction since 2017's The Defenders.

Early story details for Born Again Season 2 tease Jessica being part of the resistance Matt is building. Quotes from the cast and crew also detail how well the two work together in battle, setting up what should be an exciting reunion between them when it comes to fruition in Season 2.

Fans will also be intrigued to see how much Jessica is still dealing with the demons from her past, especially after her battles with Kilgrave, her mother, and Trish Walker. Whether any of them return is a mystery, but the impact of those fights will help push character development forward in her return.