Spider-Man Is Officially Entering A New Era In The MCU, Confirms Kevin Feige

MCU fans will witness a new era of Spider-Man in 2026 when Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases. The fourth Tom Holland-starring feature continues the story of the Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, with familiar faces including Peter Parker (Holland), MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). While there are many similarities between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and past MCU Spidey films, this fourth movie will still feel distinct from the others.

Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has made that distinction clear in a new interview with Empire, revealing that this is the first MCU film to "[focus] on the classic elements of Spider-Man." The producer added he's "doing the Spidey thing," that he's known for in the comics, living in a small New York apartment and tracking crimes for Spider-Man to fight on the police scanner:

"It is the first Spider-Man film that we’ve made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He’s doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly."

Spider-Man's introduction into the MCU was fairly non-traditional. Holland's first appearance as the character was in the heat of battle in Captain America: Civil War, where he appeared to support Iron Man's team. Unlike Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's live-action Spider-Man iterations, there was no Uncle Ben origin story, or homemade suit phase (apart from when Iron Man took Parker's enhanced suit away in Spider-Man: Homecoming). Instead, Spider-Man arrived as an established hero, albeit one still in a learning phase.

The MCU's Spider-Man introduced many twists to the mythology, helping to introduce Peter Parker not just to audiences but to integrate him into the wider Marvel universe. He became an Avenger very early on in the process and lost his mentor figures several movies in. But now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is pushing the character towards a new period that is much more comic-accurate.

Adding to Spider-Man's new evolution is a period of what Tom Holland calls "Spider-Puberty." This is in reference to the strange transformation Peter undergoes in the Brand New Day trailer, waking up shrouded in cobwebs with his senses enhanced. Holland told Empire that this process sees Peter Parker "losing control," and "things are changing":

"My pitch when I came to the table with it was called ‘Spider-Puberty’. What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing? 'Spider-Puberty’ was my tagline pitch to the studio, which was immediately shot down."

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Puberty, in itself, signifies a time of transformation and maturity, only reinforcing the idea that the Spider-Man fans who meet in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be very different from those in the trilogy before. Whether or not theories about Man-Spider end up coming true, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is clearly intending to be an incubator of change for the MCU's Spider-Man, transitioning him from the impulsive teen of the Home trilogy into a mature young adult, both personally and physically.

On top of that, it's also been a new era for Holland behind the scenes, who revealed he was granted access to the Spider-Man writer's room for the first time since taking on the role: "This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers’ room."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Destin Daniel Cretton take over directing duties from Jon Watts, with new stars Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman joining the cast. The anticipated MCU movie will arrive on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man's New Comic-Accurate MCU Era

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is planning to integrate many elements from classic Spider-Man comics into the movies, leaning into Peter Parker's college years, when he takes on more adult responsibilities and evolves closer to the character from the comics who balances taking pictures for the Daily Bugle and moonlighting as Spider-Man.

Picking up from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter has entered a new era of his life in which everyone on Earth has forgotten his identity, forcing him to give up his friends and his girlfriend. Following May's death, he's had to find his own apartment in New York City, and is now dedicated to a life of fighting crime as Spider-Man, both of which are core components of his comics counterpart, but haven't been seen with this version of Spidey before.

Thanks to a significant time jump, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feel different from the get-go, with Peter Parker having operated with his new status quo for years now. The question now is what kind of era will Spider-Man: Brand New Day leave Holland's character in, particularly as Marvel and Sony look ahead to this new trilogy of Spider-Man films.