Marvel Studios Confirms Season 2 Renewal For 7th Disney+ Series

The MCU historically rarely renewed its Disney+ series for Season 2, but one of its best streaming originals has officially been renewed. Previously, fans have been disappointed to see Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk abandoned after just one go-round. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum admitted the biggest flaw in the MCU's early Disney+ strategy was developing the shows as limited series, which made them "really expensive" to renew for Season 2.

These days, the studio is in a new era, developing its latest Disney+ series with multi-season plans to release annually for years to come, such as Daredevil: Born Again, which just returned for Season 2 in March. The studio previously confirmed that some shows, like this year's Wonder Man, were "caught in the middle" of the transition, with second-season renewals "on the table if people watch."

Two months after Wonder Man dropped its eight episodes on Disney+ as the MCU's latest binge release, Marvel Studios confirmed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery will return for Season 2.

The Future of Marvel Studios' Multi-Season Disney+ Shows

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man may have starred a super-powered actor, Simon Williams, but his powers were far from the Disney+ series' focus, as it instead leaned into his camaraderie with Trevor Slattery. After throwing aside the genre's usual high-octane action the first time around, Wonder Man already has the perfect Season 2 villain, setting up Williams' evolution into a full-blown superhero.

Despite having been renewed for more Hollywood adventures, Wonder Man seemingly struggled in viewership on Disney+. Beyond its strong reactions that give it potential to build an audience season-on-season, its lack of superheroics likely bolstered its case for renewal due to a cheap budget.

Loki

Marvel Television

Loki made history when it became Marvel Studios' first live-action series to be renewed for Season 2, announced through Season 1's post-credits scene, as the show was conceived as "two chapters of the same book." That makes it unlikely that Loki will ever return for Season 3, although the story will resume elsewhere.

Across two blockbuster seasons, Loki did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Multiverse Saga, explaining how its branches work, introducing the TVA, and redeeming Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief to save the entire Multiverse, setting him up for an essential role in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again is the MCU's only live-action show to start filming Season 2 before the premiere even hit Disney+, driven by faith based on the success of the Netflix show and a desire to deliver new seasons annually. The studio is continuing that pattern with Season 3, which is in production now.

The Netflix series revival's two seasons were originally one, massive 18-episode season that was split in half after a post-strike creative overhaul. Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will appear on Disney+ every Tuesday until May 12, when Born Again's Season 2 finale hits the streamer.

What If…?

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios' first multi-season drive was for What If...?, an animated anthology that plucked characters from the MCU's history and thrust them into alternate reality tales, narrated by Jeffrey Wright's Watcher. The second outing saw Happy Hogan save Christmas, the Avengers assemble in the 20th-century, a Marvel universe set in 1602, and the introduction of a historic MCU original superhero.

Despite running for three seasons from 2021 to 2024, What If...? faced backlash for its often unimaginative scenarios and its strange focus on overarching storylines, namely that of Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was conceived as an origin story for Tom Holland's superhero that evolved into an alternate-universe story where he was mentored by Colman Domingo's Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark. The series will return for Season 2 this fall and is already moving forward with Season 3.

Season 2 will be bigger than ever as Spider-Man faces off with five legendary rogues. Peter Parker will also have some allies, as a super-powered Gwen Stacy is entering the fray, Charlie Cox is reprising an animated take on his Daredevil, and his best friend, Nico Minoru, could finally put her magic powers to use.

X-Men ‘97

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation is carrying on the legacy of X-Men: The Animated Series in the Disney+ original X-Men '97, with Season 2 set to arrive this summer. The studio is already "talking about" a five-season plan for X-Men '97, with hopes to shift to an annual release plan after a two-year break between the first two outings.

X-Men '97's sophomore outing has endured some complications as creator and showrunner Beau DeMayo was fired before the series premiered, despite work already being underway on Season 2. He has been replaced for this summer's follow-up by What If...? writer Matthew Chauncey.

BONUS.) Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

2025's biggest surprise for the MCU on Disney+ came through Marvel Zombies, a four-episode TV-MA sequel to What If...? Season 1, Episode 5. The series racked up impressive viewership and massive interest, leading Marvel Zombies Season 2 to reportedly move forward, although no official announcement has been made.

Marvel Zombies left things on a major cliffhanger as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, known in this world as the Queen of the Dead, trapped the surviving heroes in a Hex reality, free from the apocalypse. That leaves Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and the other survivors a clear path for Season 2 as they free themselves from the Hex and go back for Round 2 with the Scarlet Witch.

BONUS.) WandaVision

Marvel Television

WandaVision was a one-off limited series centered on Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision as they lived out their perfect family life in a sitcom-inspired reality, filled with twists and turns. Still, it marked the beginning of what Marvel Studios has officially called the WandaVision trilogy.

While being more of a spin-off than a direct second season, Agatha All Along picked up many storylines from WandaVision, including the fate of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff. The three-chapter tale will conclude later this year in VisionQuest, a Vision-centric that links closely to its predecessors.