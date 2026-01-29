Wonder Man Hid The Perfect Season 2 Villain In Plain Sight

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man introduced a key character who could become one of the MCU’s most personal villains. While viewers watched Simon Williams struggle to land his dream role while hiding superpowers, his brother Eric stood on the sidelines, skeptical, hoping for a much better future for his younger brother. Fans familiar with Marvel Comics know that Eric Williams carries a much darker legacy as one of Wonder Man’s greatest enemies.

Actor Demetrius Grosse portrays Eric Williams in the series, and his presence plants seeds for compelling conflict down the line. In an interview with ComicBook.com back in 2024, Grosse teased, "I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man." The actor further highlighted the show's uniqueness, stating, "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

Marvel Television

In Wonder Man, Marvel Studios deliberately introduced Eric as "the stable one" in the Williams family. Director of Production and Development Brian Gay described him this way in Disney’s Winter 2025 issue of the D23 Magazine, positioning Eric as a grounded counterpoint to Simon’s chaotic Hollywood ambitions. Eric works in insurance, represents conventional success, and seems to have his life together in ways Simon doesn’t.

This characterization stands in contrast to the comics, where Eric is the troublemaker who drifts into crime while Simon tries to run the family business. The reversal makes Eric’s potential fall more dramatic; he has further to tumble.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wonder Man.

The finale showcases their complicated relationship. Eric attends the premiere of the Wonder Man remake, and in a touching moment, he tears up as he watches his brother on screen.

After the screening, Eric embraces Simon and tells him, "You were really good. I’m excited for you. Just hope that you don’t forget us little people in Pacoima now that you’re a big shot." He adds that he wishes their late father could have seen Simon’s performance.

Marvel Television

This reconciliation feels genuine and earned after eight episodes exploring their family dynamics. The brothers appear to have made peace with each other’s choices and paths in life. Simon’s success brings them closer rather than driving them apart. But in Marvel Comics, brotherhood never stays simple for the Williams family.

Who Is the Grim Reaper in Marvel Comics?

Marvel Comics

To understand just how much Marvel is hiding in plain sight, let’s take a quick detour into the comics.

Eric Williams debuted in The Avengers #52 in May 1968, created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. In the comics, Eric is Simon’s older brother who becomes a criminal and member of the Maggia. While Simon attempts to run Williams Innovations after their father’s death, Eric pursues a life of crime. When Simon’s company faces bankruptcy, partly due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries, Simon works with Eric and Baron Heinrich Zemo to gain revenge.

Zemo transforms Simon into the ionic-powered Wonder Man, but Simon ultimately sacrifices himself to save the Avengers from the Masters of Evil. Eric believes his brother died because of the Avengers. Consumed by grief and rage, he transforms himself into the Grim Reaper, seeking vengeance against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. He commissions the villain Tinkerer to create a distinctive weapon: a cybernetic scythe attached to his arm, capable of draining life force from his victims.

The Grim Reaper becomes obsessed with the idea of his "true brother." When he learns that the Vision was created using Simon’s brain patterns, Eric develops a twisted fixation. He cannot decide whether Vision represents his brother’s second chance at life or a mockery of Simon’s memory. This psychological conflict drives much of his villainy.

Over decades of stories, the Grim Reaper dies and returns multiple times, often as a zombie or through magical resurrection. He assembles various incarnations of the Lethal Legion and repeatedly battles the Avengers. His complicated relationship with both Wonder Man and Vision forms one of Marvel’s most tragic family dynamics. The character also has connections to Ultron, Scarlet Witch, and other major Marvel players, making him deeply embedded in Avengers lore.

Eric Williams Would Be the Perfect Villain for Season 2

Marvel Studios has not renewed Wonder Man, which just broke an unfortunate runtime record for a second season. The series only premiered on January 27, with all eight episodes dropping at once on Disney+. If Season 2 happens, Eric Williams is the most logical and dramatically rich antagonist. The foundation is already there. The tension between the brothers is clear from the start, and while they reconcile in the finale, things could quickly take a dramatic turn and put them at each other’s throats again.

Marvel Television

Their complex relationship is shown properly in episode 3. At their mother’s birthday party, this tension erupts into violence. When Eric gets into a heated back-and-forth with Simon over being fired from American Horror Story, he smashes the kitchen island in a fit of rage.

Marvel Television

Simon also made a major sacrifice, throwing away his newfound Hollywood success to save Trevor Slattery from the Department of Damage Control. His prim and proper brother would definitely be furious when he finds out. These circumstances could be the foundation for Eric Williams' villainy.

Looking at things from Eric's point of view, all he's going to see is that his reckless younger brother just torpedoed his own career and brought federal attention to the entire Williams family. Simon didn’t consult anyone. He didn’t think about the consequences. He just acted on impulse, exactly like he’s done his entire life.

Eric built his identity on being the responsible one. He played by the rules. He made smart choices. But his brother can’t seem to get the basics of life right.

The principled insurance professional would see this as the ultimate betrayal. Simon's throwing away legitimate success for chaos. He’s picking Trevor Slattery, a washed-up actor who faked being the Mandarin, over his family’s stability and reputation. This is more than enough to stir up drama for fans to enjoy in a potential Season 2, should Marvel choose to build on the seeds sown in Season 1.