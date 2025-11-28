Marvel Studios Officially Confirms Its Grim Reaper Actor

For some time, the spot-on casting of Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams, the brother of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, in Marvel Studios' upcoming Wonder Man series was widely reported. However, an official confirmation of Grosse's role as the villainous Grim Reaper had remained notably absent from Marvel and Disney's own channels until now.

Marvel Studios finally offered a definitive, detailed look into the Grim Reaper's MCU debut and how the show will handle the Williams family dynamic, explicitly naming Grosse and his character's iconic comic book destiny. The confirmation comes courtesy of the Winter 2025 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine, obtained by The Direct, which features extensive details on the highly anticipated Disney+ series.

AMC Studios

In the magazine, Marvel Studios' Director of Production and Development, Brian Gay, provided comments that not only confirm Grosse's role but also establish the starting point of Eric Williams' journey. Gay’s remarks confirm that the series will delve deeply into the familial roots of Simon Williams, a path that directly introduces Grosse's Eric:

"To that end, one special episode finds Simon returning to his childhood home in Pacoima, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley. There, we will meet several members of the Williams family, including Simon's mother, Martha, and older brother Eric, as well as a few cousins... We will learn how Simon's relationships made him the person he is today."

This narrative focus establishes the grounded drama at the heart of the series, moving away from immediate superhero spectacle to explore the characters' emotional foundations. Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the titular Wonder Man, echoed the importance of this background work: "It was important to show Simon's background and his path before he gets his big break."

While fans of the comics know Eric as the Grim Reaper, a founding member of the Lethal Legion and one of the Avengers' longest-running foes, the MCU is introducing him in a seemingly stable, mundane role. Though Eric in the comics ends up transforming into the villainous Grim Reaper, the TV Eric (as played by Banshee and Justified actor Demetrius Grosse) works in insurance. "Eric is the stable one," Gay says, "while Simon went into the arts."

These comments provide the long-awaited official confirmation from the studio that Demetrius Grosse is indeed set to portray the MCU's version of the Grim Reaper, even if he begins the series as a grounded, working-class brother in the insurance field.

The choice to frame Eric as "the stable one" presents a fascinating dramatic foil for Simon, the aspiring Hollywood actor and future superhero. The narrative appears to be setting up Eric's transformation into the supervillain as a dramatic twist fueled by resentment and sibling rivalry, a key element of the Grim Reaper's history in the source material.

Grosse himself is a great choice for this role, with the actor's work with grounded characters like Errol on Justified fitting perfectly for Eric Williams. On top of that, Demetrius Grosse is no stranger to the world of superheroes, having played warlord Baron Samedi on Heroes. Portraying a powerful villain in a superhero context will have undoubtedly prepared Grosse if Wonder Man does see Eric falling into the Grim Reaper role.

What Fans Can Expect From the MCU’s Grim Reaper

Marvel Comics

The official confirmation of Grosse as Eric Williams, a character destined to become the Grim Reaper, carries immense weight for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far from being a one-off opponent, the Grim Reaper is one of the most persistent and significant villains in the history of the Avengers, and his MCU debut promises to introduce a critical new dynamic to the franchise.

In the comics, Eric’s transformation into the Grim Reaper is fueled by a desperate desire for vengeance after his brother's apparent death, which he blames on the Avengers. For the long-term future of the MCU, the Grim Reaper is also a crucial piece of the Vision puzzle in the comics.

It'll be interesting to see how the introduction of the Grim Reaper ties into Vision's arc, especially with the VisionQuest series also coming in 2026. The connection between the three characters, Simon Williams/Wonder Man, Eric Williams/Grim Reaper, and Vision, is one of Marvel's most tragic love triangles.

Comic lore establishes a deep, complex rivalry between the Grim Reaper and Vision, whose original brain patterns were based on the engram of Eric's brother, Simon. Eric believes Vision stole his brother's soul, leading him to wage a war of vengeance against the synthezoid.