Marvel Studios Announces First Disney+ Show Releasing In 2027

Marvel Studios confirmed its first Disney+ series that will premiere in 2027, and it may not be the only one. The MCU has an impressive 2026 slate that includes Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, along with premieres for Wonder Man, Vision Quest, and The Punisher's Special Presentation. Whatever follows in 2027 will have the tough task of landing between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. During that time, Marvel Studios will release no new movies after abandoning a previously announced July 2027 release date slot.

Recently, Daredevil: Born Again was renewed for Season 3 on Disney+, with the first already streaming and the second wrapped production for a 2026 release. In an interview with Agents of Fandom, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum announced Season 3's release window, revealing that Born Again "is an annual release every March for as long as people enjoy the show."

The MCU exec noted that the studio will have an "annual cadence starting next year," which he sees as "really important." As such, fans can look forward to Marvel Television and Animation's ongoing shows premiering new seasons every year, likely around the same time, for the foreseeable future.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 - March 2027

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will have a unique task as the MCU's only project set on Earth-616 to be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. It's unclear whether the 2027 season will accept the ramifications of Avengers 5's cliffhanger ending, or swerve it altogether and take place before.

This may not even be the end for Daredevil: Born Again, as a report stated Cox and D'Onofrio's three-season contracts could be renegotiated for a fourth, pending the show's continued success. If that were to happen, the Disney+ revival would have outlasted the original Netflix show, which was canceled after three runs.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 3 - TBD

Marvel Animation

In the same Agents of Fandom interview, Brad Winderbaum clarified that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will join Daredevil: Born Again on its annual cadence. As the wall-crawler's animated adventures are also "greenlit...through Season 3," it will similarly be back for its third outing in 2027.

The show will officially be back for Season 2 in Fall 2026, making it likely that Season 3 will debut around the same time in 2027. In the next episodes, fans can look forward to meeting Gwen Stacy, seeing the conflict grow with Norman Osborn, spending more time with Daredevil, and getting a taste of Venom.

X-Men '97 Season 3 - TBD

Marvel Animation

The highly acclaimed X-Men: The Animated Series revival is gearing up to return for Season 2, pitting the X-Men against the terrifying Apocalypse. The coming seasons will share release years with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which are expected to feature their own X-Men Variants.

X-Men '97 has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of the next season's airing in Summer 2026, with a return around the same time in 2027 likely. Brad Winderbaum teased at New York Comic-Con that X-Men '97 Seasons 4 and 5 are already being discussed, meaning the '90s cartoon revival is far from done.

6 Other MCU Disney+ Shows That Could Release in 2027

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies Season 2 (Likely)

Marvel Zombies recently made waves on Disney+ with impressive viewership and a jaw-dropping cliffhanger still to be resolved. As The Direct heard that more Zombies stories are already being discussed at Marvel Animation, two years could be enough time to get Season 2 ready to debut in 2027's spooky season.

Wonder Man Season 2 (Possible)

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum hinted that Wonder Man Season 2 could be "on the table if people watch." As such, if the Hollywood satire comedy proves successful when it premieres on Disney+ in January, there could be time to get Season 2 into production for a late 2027 premiere.

Hawkeye Season 2 (Possible)

Four years after Hawkeye premiered on Disney+, rumors started swirling that Season 2 may once again be on the table. After being underwhelmed with his offered pay, Jeremy Renner recently teased that Hawkeye could return, potentially reopening the possibility of moving forward and even shooting in 2026.

Vision Quest Season 2 (Unlikely)

Unfortunately, even if WandaVision sequel Vision Quest is renewed for Season 2, it is unlikely to be released in 2027. The Disney+ series isn't expected to premiere until late 2026, and a decision about its future may not be made until shortly after, making it challenging to produce a new season anytime before 2028 and Phase 7.

Moon Knight Season 2 (Very Unlikely)

Moon Knight Season 2 has been a hot topic for several years, and, despite many rumors, there hasn't been much movement. While the Fist of Vengeance could get a sophomore season, there isn't much evidence to suggest it could arrive anytime soon, with Moon Knight rumored to star in another MCU ensemble instead.

Champions Season 1 (Very Unlikely)

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a Champions Disney+ series and has already found a writer to bring together the MCU's youngest heroes. If that series moves forward, the studio supposedly was looking to shoot in 2026 to be released after Avengers: Secret Wars, pushing its potential premiere into 2028.